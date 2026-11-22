The Athletic has live coverage of the NFL Week 11 Sunday games.

Week 11 of the NFL regular season features a little bit of everything: Potential playoff previews, high-stakes divisional showdowns, and apparent mismatches, with seven of the 13 contests featuring teams with losing records against winning squads.

But as we saw last week, when five underdogs claimed victories, the NFL remains wildly unpredictable.

This week's action kicked off with the Houston Texans keeping their playoff hopes alive by smothering the hopeless Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Another 12 contests will take place over the weekend, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers serving as the main attraction Sunday night.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders conclude the action Monday night just outside the nation's capital.

Here are the top storylines to monitor across the NFL in Week 11.

(Teams on bye: Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks)

Desperation in Dallas

As defensive ineptitude once again wastes the efforts of a high-powered offense, Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer made a jarring move by stripping first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties. Recently hired senior assistant Mike Pettine will now assume those responsibilities in hopes of producing a better effort.

Parker, 34, arrived in Dallas with a strong reputation developed during two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach. However, like the past two years, the Cowboys are among the league's worst units. Dallas has surrendered an NFL-high 393.8 yards per game and 28.2 points per contest (third-highest total). The Cowboys also rank last on third down, allowing foes to convert on 48.8 percent of attempts.

Those struggles continue to place significant pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense. Dallas ranks in the top eight of the league in yards (368.3) and points (28.6) per game, but without key stops and takeaways -- the defense has forced just eight turnovers -- games have gotten away. At 4-6, the Cowboys currently have a 24 percent chance of making the postseason, per The Athletic's playoff simulator.

Schottenheimer hopes Pettine, who hasn't directed a defense since 2021 in Green Bay, can steer the unit towards improvement and help save the season. This week's assignment: slowing down a Tennessee Titans offense that, after a rocky start, has averaged 27.3 points and 318.8 yards in its past four contests.

Quarterback Cam Ward is coming off back-to-back, multiple-touchdown outings for the first time this season. He nearly kept up with NFL MVP front-runner Joe Burrow in a 43-36 loss in Week 8, and last week he completed a season-high 71.8 percent of his passes against the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.

A big day from Ward on Sunday will likely escalate Jerry Jones' frustrations into rage.

(Titans at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Are the Giants for real?

In nine games, first-year New York Giants coach John Harbaugh has already directed his team to more wins (five) than in each of the previous two seasons. Young, impactful players like edge rusher Abdul Carter and linebacker Arvell Reese lead a top-five defense that has helped New York weather adversity, including a quarterback carousel.

The 5-3-1 Giants lead a beleaguered NFC East and are the favorites to claim their first division crown since 2011. And yet questions remain about this team.

Is its success sustainable with a middle-of-the-pack offense directed by in-season pickup J.J. McCarthy, who is off to a strong start but was still cast away by the Minnesota Vikings after a brutal start to his career?

Sunday's date with the visiting Jaguars will serve as a good measuring stick for the Giants. Jacksonville (7-2) ranks among the most well-rounded teams in the league, boasting a top-10 offense and defense. The Jaguars take care of the football and consistently force turnovers, leading the NFL with a +9 turnover differential.

The Jaguars also boast a league-best +125 point differential. According to NFL Research, the last seven teams to lead in point differential and turnover margin for a full season since 1990 have finished as a top-two seed or higher. Two of those teams (the Carolina Panthers in 2015 and the Washington Redskins in 1991) went to the Super Bowl.

The Giants, who are +7 in scoring and -2 in turnovers, have quite the task at hand. After a late-game collapse against Washington last week, New York seeks a rebound to protect its lead in the division, but the Jaguars enter the game as six-point favorites.

(Jaguars at Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Basement Bowl

Is it too early to start thinking about the 2027 NFL Draft? Not for the fans of the 1-8 Los Angeles Chargers and the 2-8 New York Jets, who have almost no hope of a turnaround this season.

The visiting Jets hope to snap a five-game losing streak against one of the NFL's worst offenses. New York has endured its own share of offensive woes, scoring just 24 points in its past two games combined. Quarterback Geno Smith was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, but after being a full participant Friday, he's set to start under center.

The Chargers will try to build momentum from their 23-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for just 129 yards as he continues to struggle adjusting to first-year offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's system, but he did rush for 51 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. More importantly, he posted his first turnover-free performance of the season.

No coaches have been fired yet -- the deepest into a season the league has gone without a firing since 2017 -- but Jim Harbaugh and Aaron Glenn rank among those on the hot seat. Would a loss Sunday force the losing owner's hand?

(Jets at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

NFC Championship preview?

Two conference powers go head-to-head as the Minnesota Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, offering a potential sneak peek at a high-stakes postseason clash.

The 49ers (8-1) own the NFC's best record despite injuries on offense and changes on defense. Coach Kyle Shanahan's leadership, quality depth, and a stellar season from quarterback Brock Purdy have helped the offense keep rolling. The 49ers average a league-high 399.8 yards per game and an NFC-best 31.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, a collection of talented players has taken well to the defense run by new coordinator Raheem Morris. The 49ers rank among the top five in total defense and have gone seven straight games without allowing 100 rushing yards.

Morris' unit now prepares for a rejuvenated Vikings' offense. After eight struggle-filled games, the Vikings reunited with Kirk Cousins, acquiring the quarterback from the Las Vegas Raiders. After just two days of practice, Cousins started last week and directed Minnesota to a 30-point outing and a victory over Green Bay.

The 49ers coaches have great familiarity with Cousins. Shanahan served as his first offensive coordinator while in Washington in 2012 and 2013, and Morris served as defensive backs coach in Washington during that time.

It's the second time this month Cousins will face Morris' defense. Just three weeks ago, as a member of the Raiders, Cousins passed for 216 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in a 38-17 loss to San Francisco. An upgrade in supporting cast could produce a better result for the 38-year-old signal-caller, who owns a 3-2 record against his former coaches.

Minnesota's defense should also factor greatly into this game's outcome. Brian Flores owns a 3-0 record against Shanahan as either a coordinator or head coach. Purdy has posted solid numbers against Flores in two meetings, completing a combined 49 of 66 passes for 591 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while getting sacked seven times.

This season, the Vikings have held opponents to a league-low 14.0 points per game while limiting them to just 273.3 total yards and 161.4 through the air. Nobody dials up the blitz like Flores, whose unit leads the league with 37 sacks and has held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 69.5 (also the lowest in the NFL).

This result could go a long way toward determining NFC seeding for the playoffs.

(Vikings at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Burrow's pace

The Cincinnati Bengals put their five-game winning streak on the line as they visit the Washington Commanders, who haven't strung together consecutive wins since the 2024 playoffs.

Quarterback Joe Burrow looks to continue his record-setting pace. He's posted five straight four-touchdown performances, tying Peyton Manning's record set in 2004. Last week, Burrow recorded the fifth 400-plus-yard/four-touchdown passing performance of his career. He faces a Washington defense that has struggled this season, surrendering 244.8 passing yards per game, 17 touchdown passes and a passer rating of 95.5 while recording six interceptions.

The Commanders have displayed some defensive improvement while earning victories in two of the past three outings. However, those wins came against the Eagles' Joe Milton and the Giants' J.J. McCarthy. In a Week 9 loss to the Rams, Washington allowed Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua to connect 14 times for 150 yards and a touchdown. Washington hasn't faced a quarterback or wide receiver tandem on the level of Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his offensive teammates will need to sustain drives and take care of the ball to keep Burrow off the field as much as possible. But a Bengals defensive front anchored by Dexter Lawrence and former Commander Jonathan Allen will prove challenging. The Bengals rank 10th in the league in sacks, and they're coming off a performance during which they held the Pittsburgh Steelers to a season-low 222 yards.

A win will help the Bengals remain in control in the AFC North, while the Commanders aim to narrow the gap between themselves and the Giants.

(Bengals at Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, ESPN)

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.