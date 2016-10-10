Around the NFL

What to watch for on MNF: Buccaneers-Panthers

Published: Oct 10, 2016 at 01:57 AM

The defending NFC champions need to turn their season around and quickly. The 1-3 Carolina Panthers sit two-and-a-half games behind the division-leading Atlanta Falcons through a quarter of the season, and instead occupy the NFC South cellar with the New Orleans Saints and their Monday night opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since securing a season-opening win against the Falcons, the Bucs have lost three in a row, including two home games that were delayed by thunderstorms. Jameis Winston has regressed so far in his sophomore season and the rest of his team has been hampered by injuries as they head into a crucial divisional matchup.

Here is what we're watching for ...

  1. No Cam, no problem? The Panthers will be without their franchise quarterback, who has been in concussion protocol for the past week, on Monday night, but fear not: Derek Anderson is a more than capable backup. Carolina's Newton-led offense amassed 141 yards, six first downs and no scores through three quarters against Atlanta last week; it wasn't until Anderson came in for the injured Newton that the Panthers' offense moved the ball and put pressure on the Falcons. Anderson also has a history of beating up on the Bucs as a backup; he filled in for Cam twice against Tampa Bay in 2014 and completed 66 percent of his passes in two wins. The Panthers will miss Cam's mobility, but against a decimated Bucs front seven, Anderson has all the tools to fare quite nicely in the MVP's absence.
  1. Carolina's secondary is a different story altogether. Less than a week after getting historically railroaded by Julio Jones and Matt Ryan, the Panthers gave up on their starting cornerback, cutting Bene' Benwikere on Friday. In his stead, coach Ron Rivera will start rookie Daryl Worley alongside Robert McClain on the outside and in nickel situations, Teddy Williams or recently promoted Zack Sanchez will replace McClain, who will move inside. All this manic roster movement should have Winston licking his lips. The Bucs quarterback is in the midst of a deep sophomore slump and, despite throwing eight interceptions in four games, hasn't turned gun-shy. Winston leads the league in passing attempts, but ranks 30th in yards per attempt (6.3), 28th in completion percentage (58.2) and 30th in passer rating (72.9). For his own sake, Winston would be smart to get Mike Evans and Adam Humphries involved as early as possible against this Carolina backline that sorely misses the dearly departed Josh Norman.
  1. For yet another week, Winston might have no other choice but to attack through the air. The Bucs will likely be without both of their starting running backs; Doug Martin and Charles Sims were originally listed as doubtful with respective hamstring and knee injuries (Sims was placed on injured reserve Monday). Enter Jacquizz Rodgers, the former Falcons and Bears scat back, who is averaging 5.3 yards per rush this season. Still, whether the third-down back can carry the load for the entirety of the game is a lingering concern. Even with Martin and Sims healthy, the Bucs have yet to go over 100 yards rushing in a game this season, so a big night on the ground for Rodgers is unlikely.
  1. Where is Tampa Bay going to find its pass rush? Three of the Buccaneers' top playmakers on the defensive line -- Gerald McCoy, Robert Ayers and Clinton McDonald -- are listed as doubtful, and promising defensive end Noah Spence barely practiced this week. The Bucs embarrassed the Broncos' O-line in the first half last week, sacking Trevor Siemian four times and knocking him out of the game, but then their linemen succumbed to their respective injuries and Paxton Lynch moved the ball with ease. Tampa Bay will need transcendent games from Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David if they're going to disrupt Anderson and replace the sack and tackle production they've lost in the front seven.
  1. With Cam and Jonathan Stewart on the sidelines, Carolina will hope to limit its struggles in the running game. As the Panthers' top rusher, Newton is able to extend plays, absorb hits reserved for his tailbacks and pick up yardage after the tackle; Anderson does not have that gift. Backup tailbacks Fozzy Whittaker and Cameron Artis-Payne don't strike fear into any defensive line, and won't frighten the Bucs. Tampa Bay is fourth in the league with rushing yards allowed per attempt (3.3); of course, the health, or lack thereof, of its front seven could allow for a breakthrough up the middle for Carolina's run game.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New head coach Josh McDaniels has 'no doubt' Derek Carr is Raiders' Week 1 quarterback

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was emphatic in his support of Derek Carr during an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll: 'We have no intention' of trading Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team has "no intention" to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Cardinals grant WR Andy Isabella permission to seek trade

It seems Andy Isabella's time in Arizona is near an end. The Cardinals have granted the wide receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Giants release veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in salary-cap cutting move

The New York Giants released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. The move will save the team $5 million against the 2022 salary cap.
news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim agree to contract extensions

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

Were the 49ers' trade prospects for Jimmy Garoppolo hurt by news of the QB's shoulder surgery? General manager John Lynch doesn't think so. Here's all the buzz from the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell'

Despite the lack of production, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn't giving up on oft-injured wide receiver Parris Campbell being a contributor.
news

Mike McCarthy on Sean Payton rumors in Dallas: 'It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heard the speculation about Sean Payton coming to Dallas and wants no part of that discussion.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane says Buffalo to propose postseason OT rule change based on time, not possession

The Buffalo Bills, whose lack of possession in their Divisional Round overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the latest effort to change the rule, are proposing a change to the rules based on time.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'being very proactive' in pursuit of franchise QB

A year ago, the Commanders were in position to trade up for a QB on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft and ultimately decided to stand pat. If Ron Rivera's comments Tuesday are any indication, the club is pursuing a new starter much more intently this offseason.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery to repair the damage he suffered against the Cowboys in the postseason, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Falcons GM declines to commit to Matt Ryan as 2022 starter: 'You don't ever back yourself into a corner'

Could the Falcons be on the verge of moving on from Matt Ryan? GM Terry Fontenot was noncommittal about his quarterback when speaking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW