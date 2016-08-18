What to watch for: Jets-Redskins

We here at the NFL had so much fun watching the return of football last weekend that we decided to do it all again this week. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
» The Jets dipped into the CFL ranks to find pass rusher and outside linebacker Freddie Bishop this offseason, and have worked him in with the starting unit several times throughout camp. A sack of Kirk Cousins could go a long way toward making him a permanent fixture on the roster.
» There are no set plans at the quarterback position yet, but pay attention to the snap count between Geno Smith and Bryce Petty. Smith is supposedly entrenched as the backup, though a rough week of practice and some evident frustration could be changing minds around the building.
» Can Keith Marshall recover after a less-than-desirable preseason opener? The rookie is now at the bottom of the depth chart looking up, which is a shame for a running back with size and speed. The one saving grace? General manager Scot McCloughan likes him, and he'll get another chance to prove he's worth a spot against the Jets.