Around the NFL

What to watch for in Sunday's Pro Bowl

Published: Jan 29, 2016 at 05:35 AM

KAHUKU, Hawaii -- The 2016 Pro Bowl is just days away, and in anticipation of the Team Irvin/Team Rice grudge match, here are a few things we're looking out for at Aloha Stadium on Sunday:

1. Could Team Irvin throw for more than 500 yards?Team Irvin is absolutely loaded. And while Jerry Rice probably built the better top to bottom football team, Michael Irvin has embraced the high-flying, flag football nature of Sunday's contest. Team Irvin has, among others: Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Allen Robinson. Factor in the scrambling ability of Russell Wilson, and we're looking at an offense that could also put up more than 50 points.

2. What will Team Rice do with Charles Woodson? Woodson was obviously the most overlooked selection of the 2016 Pro Bowl. Playing in his final NFL game, this is a three-way threat and future Hall of Famer with nothing to lose. Woodson played a little bit of offense in his Raiders home finale, but could he catch a few more passes -- and return a few kickoffs -- here in Hawaii?

3. Will Odell Beckham raise his game? Beckham has taken up one of the captain's spots this year, which means there are higher expectations. In an exhibition game with predictably lax coverage and more wide open space, could we see something more spectacular than The Catch? It helps Beckham that Eli Manning is on his team and will be chucking passes for most of the night.

4. Will Richard Sherman really not play offense? This is Sherman's first time at the Pro Bowl despite two other nominations, and while he told reporters on Thursday that he would not be playing offense despite his wishes, do we really believe that? Sherman is a pretty convincing dude, and with the local fans in Hawaii clamoring for a show, don't be surprised to see the NFL's best cover corner splitting out wide on a few routes.

5. Can the Raiders' contingent provide hope for 2016? With the exception of running back Latavius Murray, every member of the Oakland Raiders contingent is on Team Rice. That does not seem to be an accident -- the legendary wide receiver is impressed with the future of his former team, and there's a good chance we get a few deep balls from Derek Carr to Amari Cooper on Sunday. The big question is: How will Rice plan on using Khalil Mack? Picking a defensive player that high was bold, but Rice obviously has something in the works.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams signing ex-Packers kicker Mason Crosby to practice squad

The Rams are signing veteran K Mason Crosby to their practice squad with the intention of moving him up to the active roster in the near future, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky: 'I'm going to be aggressive' Thursday vs. Patriots

Set to start in place for the injured Kenny Pickett, Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says he's going to be aggressive on Thursday night against the New England Patriots. 
news

Mike McDaniel on Dolphins currently being AFC's No. 1 seed: 'Call me when it's a 13-game season'

The Miami Dolphins sit at 9-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into Week 14, but head coach Mike McDaniel's response with five games remaining shows what he is focused on. "Call me when it's a 13-game season," McDaniel said.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Shaq Leonard signing with Eagles: 'It's just a unique period of time'

Shaq Leonard signing with the Eagles is a "unique" situation as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees it, though he wishes the three-time All-Pro linebacker who got away all the best. 
news

'Hard Knocks' gives inside look at Dolphins WR room trying to persuade Tyreek Hill to race DK Metcalf

In the third episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," the wide receiver room tries to convince Tyreek Hill to race DK Metcalf. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of the 2023 season.
news

Jets release QB Tim Boyle after two starts 

The New York Jets are releasing veteran quarterback Tim Boyle after he made two starts this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers can clinch a spot in the postseason -- with some help -- in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffered right high ankle sprain vs. Bengals; WR Christian Kirk likely needs core muscle surgery

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that QB Trevor Lawrence suffered a right ankle sprain, noting to reporters that all other tests on the injury came out clean.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. passes Marvin Harrison in franchise record books 

Michael Pittman Jr. is having a career year in Indianapolis, one that now also includes Colts franchise marks -- surpassing Marvin Harrison.