Around the NFL

What to watch for in Redskins-Eagles on 'MNF'

Published: Oct 23, 2017 at 02:16 AM

Are the Eagles for real? Fresh off an emphatic win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, Philadelphia returns home to host the Washington Redskins. Midseason NFC East supremacy is on the line when the two teams meet at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Here's what we're watching for in the divisional battle:

  1. Who is the better surgeon under center? Carson Wentz has had quite the start to the 2017 season, leading the Eagles to a 5-1 record in their first six games with plenty of touchdown passes (13) and very little mistakes (three interceptions). Will the second-year passer continue his hot start against a Redskins secondary that could be missing some of its best members, or will the pressure of the bright lights and big stage be too much?

We know what to expect from Kirk Cousins -- or at least we think we do. Last season, Cousins tended to shine in big games, picking apart defenses through the air. This year, things have been a little different for the Redskins' offense. Instead of relying on 2016 breakout target Jamison Crowder, Cousins has spread the ball around the group, relying heavily on running back Chris Thompson out of the backfield. Thompson is tied for the team lead in receptions with tight end Jordan Reed (18), though the running back has more than doubled Reed's yardage, taking his grabs 340 yards and scoring twice in the process. With Rob Kelley expected to start at running back, will Cousins instead turn to his traditional receivers more often?

  1. Is this the game in which Terrelle Pryor finally lives up to the offseason hype? Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) is questionable, increasing the load on the rest of the Philadelphia secondary. The Eagles might also be without linebackers Jordan Hicks (calf) and Mychal Kendricks (hamstring), meaning a defensive back might be needed to account for Thompson out of the backfield, leaving Philadelphia's defense that much thinner. With the listed defenders potentially out of the game, could this be the opening Pryor has been looking for? He has just 16 catches for 209 yards on the year but might see his most favorable of the season as part of an offense that hasn't leaned on one particular target. His big frame should serve him well against lesser defensive backs in a game that is sure to feature plenty of passes from Cousins.
  1. Start the engine of the Eagles' ground game. Washington will be without defensive tackle Jonathan Allen for three months because of foot surgery, leaving a big hole on the defensive line. In steps former Steeler Ziggy Hood, who isn't nearly as reliable as who he replaced. Philadelphia hasn't leaned on its run game often, but with Redskins linebacker Mason Foster also questionable with a knee injury, Monday night could be the perfect time for LeGarrette Blount to bust loose. The running back rumbled to a 136-yard day in a win over the Chargers earlier in the season and has averaged better than 4.5 yards a carry in each of his last four games. Monday might serve as the perfect setting for his biggest night as an Eagle. Then again, the Redskins are thin in the secondary, meaning ...
  1. Prepare for the air attack. We highlighted Wentz's hot start earlier in this post, and with Josh Normanalready ruled out with a rib injury and Bashaud Breeland (knee) questionable, disaster could await the Redskins' defense. This sets up perfectly for Wentz to have a night to remember, and with Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery each already over 300 yards receiving, Philadelphia is primed for an explosive night. Let's not forget Philadelphia's leading receiver, tight end Zach Ertz, who is coming off a two-touchdown night in a Thursday Night Football win over Carolina. For the first time since the days of DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin, Philadelphia has plenty of toys for its quarterback to utilize in the passing game, with a prime matchup awaiting the Eagles.
  1. Which defense steps up to the challenge? Records aside, this matchup is about as even as they come. Seriously, look at this:

It's difficult to find a significant advantage for either team with averages that close. This one is setting up for a solid game from Cousins (Philadelphia allows close to 50 more passing yards per game than Washington), and a decent night on the ground for the Eagles (Washington is allowing 88 rushing yards per game as opposed to Philadelphia's 65.7). Realistically, the averages play directly into the strengths of the Redskins more than the Eagles, but with the aforementioned injuries plaguing Washington, we have to take their 228 passing yards per game with a grain of salt. Perhaps this one will come down to third-down conversions, with the Eagles owning a 10 percent advantage. At home, Wentz and the Eagles look to have a better chance of converting the crucial down and extending drives.

Yes, this looks like a jumble of similar statistics. Let's go to the game's vital stat: turnover differential. The Eagles are seventh in the league there, owning a plus-4 mark, while Washington is near the bottom middle of the league with a minus-1 differential. Like most games, the team that turns the ball over less usually wins. Opportunistic defense will prove to be the difference in this one. Which unit fills that role is yet to be determined.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah ready to get to work after finding perfect fit in Minnesota

The Vikings have their new executive leader. The importance of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's role in Minnesota was not lost on the 40-year-old general manager.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informs interested teams he's returning to Dallas for 2022 season

Dan Quinn's name was a hot one on the head coaching market, but he has informed prospective teams he is staying with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL community reacts to Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's retirement

Members of the NFL community and Steelers organization, both past and present, took to social media to pay their respect to Ben Roethlisberger's legacy and longevity following the news of his retirement after 18 seasons.
news

Bears to hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head coach

The Chicago Bears are working toward hiring Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger officially announces retirement after 18 seasons

Longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced Thursday morning that he has decided to retire after 18 NFL seasons.
news

Sean McVay, Rams seek to snap six-game losing streak vs. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers in NFC title game

The 49ers' six-game win-streak over the Rams suggests the team may have L.A.'s number entering the NFC Championship game. Rams coach Sean McVay downplayed such talk on Wednesday when asked if Niners coach and good friend Kyle Shanahan is in his head.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane would like overtime rule change 'brought back to the table'

The Bills' painful overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night has spurred the latest round of calls for the NFL to adjust its OT rules. Count Bills GM Brandon Beane among those who would like to see each team get a chance in OT.
news

Andy Reid on 'special' chemistry between Mahomes, Kelce and Hill: 'All three of them trust each other'

The Chiefs' ludicrous 13-second drive to send Sunday's AFC Divisional Round battle with the Bills to overtime doesn't happen without the mind-meld between ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ and ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿.
news

Broncos finalizing deal to make Nathaniel Hackett new head coach

The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo hopeful 49ers fans make their presence felt at SoFi Stadium vs. Rams again

San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence felt in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, and Jimmy Garoppolo hopes the same scene plays out this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 26

Chiefs safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ remains in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday, but HC Andy Reid said that Mathieu is doing well and has a chance to play Sunday against the Bengals. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow compares Arrowhead Stadium noise to college road games in SEC

Don't expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to be phased by the crowd noise at Arrowhead Stadium during Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Burrow told reporters that he's endured plenty of hostile environments playing in the SEC.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW