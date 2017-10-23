What to watch for in Redskins-Eagles on 'MNF'

It's difficult to find a significant advantage for either team with averages that close. This one is setting up for a solid game from Cousins (Philadelphia allows close to 50 more passing yards per game than Washington), and a decent night on the ground for the Eagles (Washington is allowing 88 rushing yards per game as opposed to Philadelphia's 65.7). Realistically, the averages play directly into the strengths of the Redskins more than the Eagles, but with the aforementioned injuries plaguing Washington, we have to take their 228 passing yards per game with a grain of salt. Perhaps this one will come down to third-down conversions, with the Eagles owning a 10 percent advantage. At home, Wentz and the Eagles look to have a better chance of converting the crucial down and extending drives.