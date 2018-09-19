What to watch for in Jets-Browns on Thursday

It would be especially embarrassing and cosmically poetic for Darnold's Jets to win in Cleveland's building while the nation watches on television and Mayfield watches powerlessly from the bench. Given the Browns' early-season proclivity for blowing very winnable games -- and the franchise's whole aura -- this is entirely plausible and possible, if not probable. Is that what it would take for coach Hue Jackson to back off his insistence to have Mayfield sit the entire season behind Taylor? Would another poor result from Cleveland's much-improved roster force his hand? The drama around the Browns didn't end with Hard Knocks, folks. It's only just begun.