Around the NFL

What to watch for in Giants-Patriots on 'TNF'

Published: Oct 09, 2019 at 12:29 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

His team may have a huge name, but Daniel Jones will face the most colossal task of the night come Thursday: slay the New England Patriots.

Every stat across the board supports the expectation that it will be a "David vs. Goliath" affair between the New York Giants (2-3) and undefeated Patriots (5-0), but that doesn't make the ones behind the rookie quarterback's first meeting against Tom Brady any less staggering.

Coming into his fourth NFL start, Jones, 22, has amassed two wins, 760 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Stacking Jones' numbers next to the 42-year-old Brady's 212 career wins, 71,923 yards and 527 TDs gives the matchup the distinction of having the largest differential between opposing starting QBs in those areas in NFL history, per NFL Research.

That note alone is enough to give you an idea of the type of mountain New York will have to climb against New England's top-three scoring offense and defense. But what it doesn't tell you is just how absurd it would be if they are able to pull it off.

Here are four things to watch for on *Thursday Night Football, airing on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video:*

1. The Giants get smaller on offense

Rather than trotting out a lineup featuring a who's who crop of skill players, the Giants' offense will be mostly made up of a group that'll have viewers asking, "Who's who?"

No disrespect to receiver Golden Tate, who's playing in his second game after serving a four-game suspension, but the Giantsconfirmed Wednesday they will be without several key offensive threats. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) will miss his third game, and tight end Evan Engram (knee) and backup RB Wayne Gallman (concussion) will miss their first. Receiver Sterling Shepard is also out with a concussion, his second in four weeks.

Jones has spent limited time with each, but given that three of the four are first-teamers who have accounted for 284 of the team's 580 rushing yards and 714 of the 1,316 receiving yards, their absences will be noticeable. In Weeks 4 and 5, Gallman contributed 132 total yards of offense in an expanded role with Barkley sidelined.

Of Jones' 70 completions, 48 have gone to Shepard, Engram and Gallman for 506 yards and three TDs (one for each); expected starters Tate, WR Darius Slayton -- the other recipient of a Jones TD toss -- and TE Rhett Ellison have caught 17 of his throws for 200 yards. Jon Hilliman (two appearances) and Elijhaa Penny (five appearances), the remaining healthy RBs, have added two catches for 13 yards, to go with a combined 83 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Tate said on Tuesday he is "far from being unhappy" in New York after hauling in three of his six targets in his Week 5 return. Expect the receiving corps' elder statesman to get more looks against the Patriots.

2. The Patriots' defense is a problem (and then some)

The Patriots are good at football. That's it, that's the preview.

As many presumed, another year of New England's empire has brought another year of dominance. The performance of the defense, however, is shaping up to reach levels of decadence not seen in Bill Belichick's 19 years at the helm.

It's still early but the Patriots, the beneficiaries of one of the NFL's easiest schedules, currently rank first in -- brace yourself -- 10 categories, including total yards per game allowed (238.4), takeaways (12), sacks (24), opponent passer rating (44.0) and points per game allowed (6.8). Even considering they've faced Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Allen, Luke Falk and Colt McCoy under center, the numbers are stunning.

Belichick's expanded role as a defensive play-caller has paid dividends, no matter the situation; according to Next Gen Stats, the Patriots rank first in passer rating in every major category except for tight window passes, in which they rank third. Side note: Jones has the seventh-lowest passer rating (22.9) in the league on tight window passes despite throwing them at the highest clip (27.5-percent).

That slight sliver of hope for Giants fans aside, New England has very few defensive holes, if any. And combining a stacked group of pass rushers (Jamie Collins, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Michael Bennett, rookie Chase Winovich) with stellar defensive back play from Stephon Gilmore and the McCourty (Jason and Devin) twins, has once again made them favorites.

3. Can "Danny Dimes" become first rookie QB to win in Belichick's den?

Of the 11 brave souls who have come before Jones, not a single rookie QB has beaten the Patriots when they've been at home with Brady in the lineup.

Jones has a chance to do the impossible in his prime-time debut.

Never mind the fact that the Pats are only the second team to ever prevent a passing TD and snag 10 interceptions in the first five games; Jones' poise could help him break that streak.

Although the Giants rank 23rd in scoring offense, Jones has been on par with Brady since he took over in Week 3.

In Weeks 3-5, Jones has a higher completion percentage (63.8) and more yards per attempt (7.1) than Brady's 60.2 and 6.5, respectively. The pair are also neck-and-neck in passer rating in that span (Brady ranks 21st at 86.2, Jones is 22nd at 85.5).

It'll be some challenge, but if Jones makes history and has his hand raised in victory, he'll also be able to add youngest QB to beat the Pats during the Brady/Belichick era to his resume.

4. Brady closing in on yet another accolade

It's not yet the big one -- he'll need 2,922 yards to reach that -- but Brady can pass Peyton Manning (71,940) for second-most passing yards in history while gunning for his franchise's league-leading 52nd prime-time win since 2001.

Currently standing at 71,923, Brady needs just 18 yards to reach that feat.

With Drew Brees (74,845), the top spot holder, still active, it's not a given the future Hall of Famer will usurp him but this latest accomplishment is another testament to his incredible run of success and his amazing longevity.

No one knows the exact moment it'll occur, but NFL Research predicts, based on his 2019 metrics, he should do it by his third pass attempt. Make sure you have your cameras ready, Patriots fans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa was in the process of wrapping up an MRI, which he described as an extra precaution, and that he had no timetable for his starting QB's return to the field.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) questionable to make season debut Sunday vs. Titans

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has a shot at making his season debut in Week 4 against the Titans. Leonard is officially listed as questionable after "three pretty good days" of practice, coach Frank Reich said Friday.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett questionable for Sunday after one-car crash, 'blessed to live another day'

Myles Garrett's frightening car accident fortunately left him only with minor injuries, and a chance to play on Sunday. Garrett is considered questionable for Cleveland's Week 4 game against Atlanta.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB D'Andre Swift ruled out vs. Seahawks

The Lions are poised to face off against the Seattle Seahawks without two of their top offensive weapons. Coach Dan Campbell ruled out Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and added that D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play as well.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) questionable to play Sunday vs. Cardinals

Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to play through a thigh injury Sunday versus the Cardinals. The Panthers officially listed the star running back as questionable to play in Week 4.

news

Saints preparing to start Andy Dalton with Jameis Winston doubtful to play; Michael Thomas ruled out vs. Vikings

The Saints are preparing Andy Dalton to start as coach Dennis Allen declared QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) as doubtful to play vs. the Vikings. Wideout Michael Thomas has been ruled out.

news

Cam Heyward, Steelers searching for first win without T.J. Watt: 'I have to step up'

Steelers DE Cam Heyward reflects on what the Steelers need to do to earn their first win without star pass rusher T.J. Watt in six tries.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley off to hot start: 'This is the guy I know. That's the guy who always was there'

Saquon Barkley is back. The Giants RB's touchdown against Dallas reminded fans of the type of juice Barkley brought during his rookie campaign way back in 2018.

news

Joe Burrow sacked just once in Bengals' victory: 'I had all the time I needed in the pocket'

The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins marked the first time since Week 7, 2021, that quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked fewer than two times in a game.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Dolphins on Thursday

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, keyed by a 59-yard touchdown catch by Tee Higgins, handed the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season Thursday night on Prime Video.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa discharged from hospital Thursday after suffering concussion vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken by ambulance to a Cincinnati-area hospital after sustaining a concussion on Thursday night. He was later discharged and flew home with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE