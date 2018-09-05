What to watch for in Falcons-Eagles Kickoff Game

Matt Ryan got paid this summer, but will the investment pay off for Atlanta? Ryan inked a five-year, $150 million deal in the offseason to stay with the Falcons for the long haul, two years removed from his MVP (and almost Super Bowl MVP) campaign. But ever since Super Bowl LI, Atlanta's offense and Ryan's production have not been the same. In order: Kyle Shanahan left for the 49ers head coaching gig after the 28-3 debacle; former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian replaced him as Falcons OC; Atlanta's once-league-leading offense took notable statistical dips in 2017, especially in red-zone efficiency. Ryan's passer rating dropped over 25 points. The QB threw 18 fewer touchdowns and averaged 1.6 fewer yards per attempt. Most importantly, Ryan's connection to All-Pro receiver Julio Jones suffered; the usually hyperproductive Jones averaged one TD per every 49.3 targets in 2017. No play was more emblematic of the offense's struggles in 2017 than its final play of the season, a failed fourth-down fade to Jones in, yep, the divisional round loss in Philadelphia. Back at the scene of the crime, we'll learn Thursday evening for the first time what has changed in Year 2 of Sark in Atlanta. Will Calvin Ridley's addition open up opportunities for Jones and Mohamed Sanu? Will Sark play Freeman and Coleman at the same time more often? Was last year's regression to the mean a fluke or a sign of things to come?