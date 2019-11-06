What to watch for in Chargers-Raiders on 'TNF'

Since 2006, Philip Rivers has been slinging it and going strong for the Chargers. That's the year in which he took over the Bolts' starting reins and his first start came at Oakland -- and it was a convincing win. He's been overlooked a lot, perhaps taken for granted. But at 37-years-young, he enters Thursday night leading the NFL with 2,609 passing yards and aiming to turn around a once-slumping Bolts squad and bring it back to the contender it appeared to be at the season's beginning.