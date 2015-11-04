Around the NFL

What to watch for in Browns-Bengals on 'TNF'

Published: Nov 04, 2015 at 06:46 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals will try to remain undefeated on Thursday night when they welcome the rival Cleveland Browns to Paul Brown Stadium, but there will be a few unique obstacles in their way.

Here's what we're watching for in a matchup airing exclusively on NFL Network.

  1. Making this the No. 1 item is not meant to take away from the fact that Cincinnati has been incredible this season. It seems that Marvin Lewis' vision has finally matched the personnel -- and the timing is right in the AFC North. But Johnny Manziel is playing and there's no question all eyes will be on Cleveland's diminutive playmaker. Manziel wowed against the Titans, causing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo to declare that sometimes, coaching is overrated. But it was against these same Bengals that Manziel made his first NFL start, to utterly disastrous results. An argument can be made that he's improved since then -- his completion percentage, TD-INT ratio, yards per completion and passer rating have all skyrocketed -- but this will certainly be a different test on a short week against a great team in a hostile environment.
  1. The Bengals, despite playing great defense this season, have not been an aggressive blitz team. Actually, they've only sent double digit blitzes once this season against the Kansas City Chiefs. Manziel, though, might invite a few more defenders in the box. Lewis will already be expecting a run-heavy attack, and Manziel, like he's prone to do, will try and move laterally in the pocket to extend the play and make throws. This leads me to believe that Lewis will attempt to speed up that process and force Manziel to make the throws he cannot currently make.
  1. Will the Browns still flirt with big wins? Cleveland played Denver extraordinarily close this season and probably should have won the game several times over. They played well against the Raiders and Chargers -- a game which, at the time still would have been considered a surprising win for Cleveland -- but lost. Now, at 2-6 and with just about everyone in shouting distance reporting that the team was interested in a fire sale, what do they have left? Can we reasonably expect Paul Kruger and Barkevious Mingo to ball out on Thursday?
  1. Can Andy Dalton continue to be, well, perfect? Dalton has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in football this year, but is running into a defense with a reputation for turnovers. Cleveland doesn't always necessarily capitalize on them, but the Browns have set some nice traps this season.
  1. Will A.J. Green break 200 yards in a game again? Joe Haden is out with a concussion and last week against the Steelers, Green and Dalton were in a groove. The pair connected 11 times on 17 -- 17!? -- targets for 118 yards and a touchdown. With a short turnaround, why mess with the formula?
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh
news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
news

New Patriots DB Jalen Mills: 'I'm all in with this team'

Versatile former Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills was on hand for New England OTAs with plenty of energy and made it clear that he was "all in" when it came to his devotion and approach with his new squad. 
news

Austin Corbett working at center as Rams figure out starting offensive line

Roster turnover has forced the Rams to consider a new option at center, and he might remain their main candidate for the job.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan ready to 'win a Super Bowl whenever' Aaron Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been a dominant storyline throughout the offseason. It's a dynamic that has devolved over several years and manifests in its own ways with different members of the organization. While things might be rocky between the reigning MVP and Green Bay's front office, that doesn't appear to be the case with his teammates.
news

Cowboys TE Schultz on Dak Prescott: 'The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury'

Dak Prescott isn't yet back at 100 percent, but at least one of his teammates believes he's returning to form as we near June. TE Dalton Schultz came away impressed with his signal-caller after his participation in early Cowboys OTA sessions.
news

Roundup: Jets WR Corey Davis suffers minor shoulder strain in OTAs

Corey Davis suffered what's believed to be a minor shoulder strain during Jets OTAs, Mike Garafolo reports. The renowned Dr. James Andrews is reviewing Davis' scans on Friday, but team doctors believe the receiver will be OK with some rest.
news

Packers happy with Jordan Love's development as he enters second NFL season

If you take a step back and think about it for a moment, we haven't heard all that much about ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since his draft selection sowed seeds of doubt between ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers.
news

Lions rookie Penei Sewell admits moving to right tackle 'not that easy'

The selection of Penei Sewell gave the Detroit Lions bookend tackles, but in order to make the bookends work, one is going to have to get used to the other end.
news

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles: 'Even with 22 [returning starters], it's still a different team'

Though Tampa Bay is returning all of its Super Bowl starters, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles stresses that this is a different team that is "starting at the bottom and we're going to work our way back up." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW