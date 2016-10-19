What to watch for in Bears-Packers on 'TNF'

The perfect remedy for the Packers' woes should be the Bears, who are coming off a home loss to the Jaguars and Arrelious Benn, who emerged from the trough of irrelevance to burn Tracy Porter and the Chicago secondary for a game-winning score. If a wide receiver who hadn't caught a pass since 2012 can burn the Bears' defensive backs, then the Packers' wideouts can slice and dice them with ease, right? Right?!