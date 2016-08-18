What to watch for: Giants-Bills

» What's the plan for Andre Williams? At the moment, Rashad Jennings is making it look pretty simple: Williams will have any carries that are leftover when he and Shane Vereen are finished. However, Williams came in early last week and busted out a 16-yard carry, finishing the night with 40 yards. The Giants are not ready to give up on him yet, but Williams needs to beat up on some backups in a significant way with the rest of the running back field catching up.