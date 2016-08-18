What to watch for: Giants-Bills

Published: Aug 18, 2016 at 04:48 AM

We here at the NFL had so much fun watching the return of football last weekend that we decided to do it all again this week. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.

Here's what to what to watch for ...

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills (4 p.m., NFL Network)

» What's the plan for Andre Williams? At the moment, Rashad Jennings is making it look pretty simple: Williams will have any carries that are leftover when he and Shane Vereen are finished. However, Williams came in early last week and busted out a 16-yard carry, finishing the night with 40 yards. The Giants are not ready to give up on him yet, but Williams needs to beat up on some backups in a significant way with the rest of the running back field catching up.

» The message from Rex Ryan will be critical. While it's only the preseason, this has been an absolutely grim week in Bills camp. The team hired the jovial head coach because of his ability as a motivator, and silencing the doubters for a week can help clear some mental hurdles heading into the regular season.

» Former first-round pick EJ Manuel went 10 of 18 for 91 yards and a touchdown in his first preseason action of the year, and while he wasn't perfect, there were moments that could be appealing to the other teams out there waiting to see how Buffalo's roster shakes out. If he can string this together with a better start this weekend, the quarterback market could get interesting.

