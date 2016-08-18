What to watch for: Falcons-Browns

We here at the NFL had so much fun watching the return of football last weekend that we decided to do it all again this week. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
» Let RGIII rip! The Browns allowed their new quarterback to toss deep twice against the Packers last week, one resulting in a connection to Terrelle Pryor that allowed all of our imaginations to wander for a moment before coming back to Earth. The hidden positive? He was hit twice right after the throw, which many quarterbacks say is an unwelcome but necessary jolt in the preseason.
» We hope to see the Browns change their stance on at least one wide receiver that could be held out. First-round pick Corey Coleman should continue to rest, but Josh Gordon should be able to take some snaps late in the fourth quarter. At this point, it wouldn't hurt Cleveland to see what they're working with in real time.
» Keanu Neal will take the field for the first time this preseason against a wildly uneven, but athletic group of Browns wide receivers. We've been promised "special" things from the Falcons' first-round pick, and this will be our very first glimpse.