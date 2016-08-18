What to watch for: Dolphins-Cowboys

We here at the NFL had so much fun watching the return of football last weekend that we decided to do it all again this week. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
» Arian Foster will make his debut against Dallas on NFL Network at JerryWorld. This is a subplot in what should be one of the deeper preseason games thus far with storylines from top to bottom. Our hope is that we get at least a few plays with Foster out of the backfield catching the ball -- something head coach Adam Gase seemed thrilled about upon signing him.
» Tony Romo will play at least a series against the Dolphins, according to Cowboys VP Stephen Jones. While we'll have to wait another week for rookie first-round pick Ezekiel Elliott, we will at least get a chance to see Dallas' captain feeling out the pocket and making some throws.
» Romo won't be the QB headliner in this one, though. We've all got Dak Prescott fever, especially smitten GM Jerry Jones. Jones wants his rookie backup to perform big at the preseason home opener and continue fending off a veteran backup after a brilliant 10-of-12 passing performance against the Rams in Los Angeles.