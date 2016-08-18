What to watch for: Cardinals-Chargers

We here at the NFL had so much fun watching the return of football last weekend that we decided to do it all again this week. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
» Who emerges atop the tight end depth chart at the end of the weekend? The Cardinals are talking up Troy Niklas at the moment, who is fighting for time against Jermaine Gresham and Daniel Fells. If nothing else, it illustrates how crazy deep this roster is at the moment. Should Niklas continue to shine -- watch out.
» The Melvin Gordon good vibes tour is making stop No. 2 this preseason against a very good defensive front. Gordon's 44-yard touchdown catch was his first professional score, a potential turning point for the highly-touted running back who struggled mightily during his rookie season. While the catch was nice, the 12 rushing yards are a sign that everything must get better.
» Rookie Brandon Williams is coming on strong for the Cardinals and will likely end up with a starting job coming out of camp. General manager Steve Keim continues to talk up his third-round pick and will try and get him more reps against Philip Rivers for good measure.