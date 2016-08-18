What to watch for: Buccaneers-Jaguars

We here at the NFL had so much fun watching the return of football last weekend that we decided to do it all again this week. Around The NFL's Conor Orr dissects what you can expect to see from the 16 games this weekend.
Here's what to what to watch for ...
» More Myles Jack: The Jaguars were pleased with what they saw out of the would-be first-rounder last week, but is it enough to earn some starter's snaps? Paul Posluszny is still the man to beat and head coach Gus Bradley won't throw out anything exotic this preseason.
» T.J. Yeldon on the goal line? Not likely, but the second-year running back played fairly well a week ago in the opener. All offseason there has been questions about how exactly the Jaguars will split up their running backs, but another week of Ivory as the second swing of the 1-2 punch should cement the rotation in everyone's mind.
» Who emerges with pride? The Bucs and Jaguars are similar in that both are looked at as trendy, ascending young franchises. Both are expected to compete in the division this year. If both teams allow starters to roll for a full quarter, we should get a nice indication of which club is closer to earning their Cinderella status this season.