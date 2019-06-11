What to watch for: 23 teams opening minicamp

How will the Steelers replace Antonio Brown's production? The Steelers might have rid themselves of a headache with the AB trade, but they also gave away a player who averaged 114 receptions for 1,524 yards and 11 TDs over the past six seasons. JuJu Smith-Schuster sits as the obvious No. 1 target, but how will the rest of the depth chart shake out? James Washington struggled as a rookie. He's received positive reviews during the offseason thus far, but can he become a consistent force? Ryan Switzer is a slot receiver with limited production. Eli Rogers has an injury history and is coming off a season with just 12 catches. Donte Moncrief owns physical attributes but has never been consistent. Perhaps third-rounder Diontae Johnson can steal the show and be the latest mid-round receiver pick for the Steelers to hit it big. We won't know how the Steelers WR corps will shake out until we see more team-rep periods.