What to expect at Tuesday's league meeting in Chicago

Published: Aug 10, 2015 at 02:58 AM
Kevin Patra

A small ownership contingent will meet in Chicago on Tuesday for a Special League Meeting on Los Angeles to discuss potential steps toward relocation to the area.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the meeting will include just principal owners, plus one family member in attendance -- a much smaller group than normal meetings.

There will be no voting Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told teams in a recent memo.

The purpose of the meeting is to update the timelines of stadium situations in L.A. and in cities trying to keep their teams.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke plans to build an NFL stadium in Inglewood, Calif., while the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders have joined forces on a project in Carson.

Here is some of what will take place at the meeting, according to Rapoport and NFL Media's Albert Breer:

»Presentations and updates on the Rams' Inglewood stadium project and on the Carson stadium project jointly proposed by the Chargers and Raiders, a group headed up by Carmen Policy.

This is the most important part and purpose of the meeting, per Rapoport. The Rams, Chargers, and Raiders will have the chance to show all 32 teams their vision and plans for a potential L.A. stadium, how much it'll cost, what it will look like, etc. The Rams' contingent will make a presentation on their progress in design -- they're on schedule for a December groundbreaking in Inglewood if approved.

»For the majority of owners, these will be the first formal presentations they've seen directly from the groups involved in the two Los Angeles projects, according to Breer. After the presentations, the Rams, Raiders and Chargers groups will leave the room, so the other 29 teams (28 owners and Packers president Mark Murphy) can hold a closed-door session to discuss the projects.

»Representatives will discuss a plan to have interested fans make deposits for season tickets to whichever team ends up in L.A., the beginning of building a fan base, according to Rapoport. These would be refundable.

»On Monday, before most arrive, the city of San Diego will provide an update to a small L.A. committee about their own stadium plans, Breer reported. League officials had a similar meeting with St. Louis officials about their efforts to keep the Rams. Nothing is planned at this point with Oakland city representatives because there has been no recent progress in their efforts to keep the Raiders.

