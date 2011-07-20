What to expect as agreement on new CBA nears

The Brady case, of course, isn't the only lawsuit still pending between the parties. On March 1, Judge David Doty issued a ruling in the "lockout insurance" case, finding that the NFL had breached its duty to the players by agreeing to lower rights fees from its television partners in exchange for a guarantee of over $4 billion for this upcoming season even if games were missed because of a lockout. The parties are still waiting for a ruling from Judge Doty on the amount of damages that will be awarded to the players (and any final ruling by him would be subject to appeal to the owner-friendly 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals).