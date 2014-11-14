What they're saying: Reaction to Head Health Challenge II winners

The NFL, Under Armour and GE announced the winners of the Head Health Challenge II on Thursdays. Here's reaction from across the media to those awards:
- KING-TV in Seattle reported on the grant won by the University of Washington to design a better football helmet.
- The North Dallas Gazette reported on the micro-lattice material that could replace foam inside football helmets designed by UCLA researchers.
- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on the University of Pittsburgh's involvement in the University of Miami (Florida) winning proposal.
