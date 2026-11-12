What Steelers need from DK Metcalf and the WRs after failing to trade for one at the deadline

PITTSBURGH -- When Cameron Heyward isn't wrecking shop as a defensive tackle, he's one heck of a wheeling and dealing general manager. Sometimes late at night, he'll cook up his trades, acquiring as many running backs as possible, flipping them for draft picks and then packaging those picks to move into the first round. We're talking, of course, about his approach to video games.

"Trades are for Madden," Heyward said. "I make plenty of those in my franchise mode, but in this game, it's about the 11 on the field. We feel like we have the guys to get it done."

The Pittsburgh Steelers, evidently, felt similarly. While virtually all the other contenders found ways to improve their roster, the Steelers stood pat -- for better or worse. But we're done talking about what the Steelers should or could have done. They have surged to the front of a competitive AFC North thanks in large part to a top-five defense and rushing attack. However, as they enter Sunday's primetime matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, with the division lead on the line, Pittsburgh's passing game ranks 25th in EPA per dropback (-0.08), 29th in completion percentage (60.3) and 22nd in passer rating (85.6). Now that the trade deadline has come and gone, the new question becomes: What does the current crop of receivers need to do to elevate an up-and-down passing game?

"I think it always starts with opportunities," coach Mike McCarthy said. "That's where I spent the extra time, personally. Are we creating enough opportunities for our players, whether that's with space, formations, motions, matchups, (making sure) our scheme and concepts align with the accordance of who we're trying to match up with?"

A group that has been riddled with injuries should get some reinforcements this week, with Ben Skowronek closing in on a return from his calf injury. (The team also opened defensive tackle Derrick Harmon's 21-day window; he was limited on Wednesday but is trending in the right direction to play as soon as Sunday.) However, the Steelers will have to wait for Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, who both continue to work with the group of injured players.

While Pittman is eligible to return after missing four games, it appears he'll need more time to recover from what started as plantar fasciitis and "morphed into something else," in the receiver's words. Meanwhile, Wilson is eligible to return in Week 11 at Philadelphia.

No matter when Pittman and Wilson return, they'll need to hit the ground running to become pseudo-deadline additions. When Pittsburgh traded for Pittman, the veteran appeared to be a fit for an offense with West Coast roots. He ran the 10th-most hitch routes in the NFL last year, according to TruMedia. Those routes are a staple in the West Coast offense. He's also been productive with a high volume of crossing routes, digs and other in-breaking routes that target the part of the field where Aaron Rodgers wants to throw.

However, his production to this point has been underwhelming, largely due to injuries. He missed valuable time to build chemistry with Rodgers during training camp. Injuries have limited him to just three games and seven catches. He'll need to count on his experience to ease the transition back to the field and into Rodgers' good graces.

Because of his playing style, Wilson's continued development could be even more critical. Of all the receivers on the Steelers' roster, Wilson is the one with topflight speed to take the top off the defense and attack opponents on deep crossing patterns. He's also, arguably, the most shifty of the group, capable of creating separation against man coverage, something that's been a problem for a team that's seeing more man coverage than anyone.

Germie Bernard has made the most of his opportunities and continues to earn Rodgers' trust with every game. In the last four games (all without Pittman), Bernard has caught 25 passes for 224 yards. That included his breakout game, an 11-catch, 87-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which Bernard caught the game-winning touchdown.

Maybe Marquez Valdes-Scantling can use his familiarity with Rodgers to make a few splashes, and depth pieces like Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson can do the same.

But more than anything, if the passing game is going to find a new gear in the second half of the season, they need DK Metcalf to produce like the WR1 he's paid to be. Before the season began, when Rodgers was asked about what appeared to be an improved receiver room, the QB made it clear that the game would flow through their 6-foot-4, 235-pound target.

"We have to get the ball to DK," Rodgers said in early September. "He is our No. 1 for a reason."

After catching 59 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in his first season in Pittsburgh, Metcalf enjoyed a standout summer; Rodgers praised him for having one of the best camps of any player. That preseason production hasn't carried over.

Metcalf is the seventh-highest-paid receiver in the NFL, according to Over the Cap, with an annual salary of nearly $33 million. Yet, he ranks 41st among offensive players with 33 catches and 42nd with 378 receiving yards. He's scored just one touchdown and dropped six passes, second-most among receivers.

"I look at it as a play caller. That's where I always start with anything I'm looking at offensively," McCarthy said. "Am I putting DK in position to be successful? That starts with our game-plan process, and that's definitely one of many things that we look at each and every week."

There have been flashes that Metcalf is emerging from his early-season slump, but they've been fleeting. He looked like he found something with a five-catch, 115-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. The next week? Three catches for 12 yards against Indianapolis. In Week 7, Metcalf's 11-catch outburst keyed the comeback win over the Bucs. The next two games combined? He's been targeted 12 times and made three catches.

Creating more opportunities for yards after the catch could be one way to get him going. Last year, only three receivers had more yards after catch per reception than Metcalf (7.1) -- that number has dropped to 3.5 yards after catch per reception this season. The Steelers have tried to get him going by throwing screens, without much success. Tapping into his run-after-catch ability on slants could be another option.

Finding ways to scheme Metcalf open against man coverage is another solution. Metcalf has caught 8.3 percent of his targets against man coverage this year. League-wide, 163 players have caught a higher percentage of passes against man coverage, according to TruMedia. Moving Metcalf around and into the slot more could free him up. Lining up in more stacks and bunches could be another way to manufacture separation.

Whether it's Pittman's or Wilson's return, Bernard's continued growth or Metcalf simply playing like a real WR1, the Steelers need someone to step up and add the missing element to the passing game, because Heyward's trades aren't helping.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.