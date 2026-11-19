PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles fans repeated the same refrain throughout the bye week: "What's there to watch the rest of the season?"

Inside the Eagles' locker room, the players aren't giving up on the season. Realistically, they're closer to the No. 1 pick than a first-round playoff game.

But there are still eight games, and autumn Sundays in Philadelphia mean you're watching the Eagles. (And on Thursdays and Saturdays during the next few weeks, too.) Nick Sirianni pushed back on the idea that it's time to turn the games into development opportunities for young players.

"I'm on the point of doing everything we need to do to win, and that's what will be our focus," he said. "You have a lot of opportunities to develop guys, whether it's in games or whether it's at practice, and we'll do everything we can do to develop guys throughout a week of practice and do everything we can do to win each and every football game."

Even if it's not a directive for Sirianni, the youth movement has already started in some areas. The Eagles traded Cam Jurgens and Jordan Davis. Lane Johnson retired. Jalen Hurts is out for the season. These moves have required young reserves to step into larger roles, joining first- and second-year starters whose development was already critical. It's part of what makes the back stretch of the schedule intriguing for Eagles fans, no matter the record. The Eagles will build a reservoir of information for younger players who could step into bigger or more important roles.

Here are eight players to watch during the final eight games:

QB Joe Milton

Milton remains the starting quarterback and, barring injury or poor play, should keep the job for the rest of the season. With Milton being a restricted free agent, the team has some control over his contract status. A promising two months could put him in position to be the No. 2 quarterback next season.

Milton had only three weeks in Philadelphia before his first start, so it would have been ambitious to expect a full playbook or even a strong understanding from the coaching staff of how he best functions. That was apparent in Week 9 -- especially with blitz pickup. More time and continuity (plus improved weapons) should help Milton.

"What's different for me now? My confidence," Milton said Wednesday. "My confidence in knowing this offense and what my coaches and teammates around me are instilling in me and talking to me about."

It would make sense to lean into Milton's strengths, and you already saw signs of that in his first start: The Eagles ran a season-high in go routes and out routes, both of which could highlight Milton's strong arm. His nine carries and 64 yards were both high marks for an Eagles quarterback this season.

WR Makai Lemon

Even with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks expected to return, Lemon should have opportunities to show why the Eagles made him a first-round pick. Lemon ranks No. 2 among rookies with 37 receptions, yet he ranks No. 7 with 312 receiving yards because of how the Eagles used him.

His average depth of target this season is 6.2 yards. That pales in comparison to outside receivers such as Smith, who has an ADOT of 12.3 yards. High-end slot receivers (and generous player comps in the draft process) such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Puka Nacua have ADOTs of 8.4 yards and 8.2 yards, respectively. That's the type of neighborhood Lemon can approach if the Eagles expand his role in the second half of the season.

"I think he's got the ability to do multiple things," Sirianni said. "There's no question about it. I think that, especially this last month of the season, he's really been productive with things that you can obviously see, how strong his hands are and his ability to catch the ball in traffic. I think that, again, I've told you guys what I've thought about him, and I just think that he takes everything that's given to him, and he's able to handle a lot, and we can continue to add to his plate. I just think he's got a unique skill set."

TE Eli Stowers

Stowers seemed like more of a down-the-line pick when the Eagles drafted him, but at 2-7, they can accelerate that timetable by giving him more snaps this season. Stowers has played three games since returning from injury. He had three catches for 53 yards in Week 8, with the help of garbage-time statistics. He ran only four routes in Week 9. The tight end depth chart is crowded -- the Eagles have five on the 53-man roster after adding Zach Ertz and keeping Dallas Goedert at the trade deadline -- so Stowers is not a clear starter, unlike others on the list. They should still prioritize his development, trying to see if he can be a dynamic threat in the passing game while adjusting his body and technique to blocking. Pay attention to his average target separation, which could indicate how he's getting open.

"We'll see how the game plan unfolds," Sirianni said. "But obviously he's super talented, and I think he's getting better each week."

OT Markel Bell

Bell entered the lineup unexpectedly in Week 4, and he has a long runway this season to show whether he should remain a starter. He was never a lock to become Lane Johnson's successor when the Eagles drafted him in the third round. He was a project, with rare size (6-foot-9, 346 pounds, 36 3/8-inch arms) and a strong eagerness to grow, but it was not like taking a successor in the first round. The results have been uneven this season. He's still young and learning. The Eagles have two first-round picks and could address the offensive line that high for the first time since 2019. Bell has to show he can be a long-term starter at tackle.

One sign that it's his job the rest of the way: His locker stall was moved to the one that Johnson long held in the back corner where the five starting linemen are assigned.

OL Drew Kendall

The Cam Jurgens trade happened in part because the Eagles trusted Kendall at center. He's in position to be the center of the future. Philadelphia has been spoiled by elite center play, with Jason Kelce finishing his career at a Hall-of-Fame-level and Jurgens looking like one of the NFL's best centers in 2024. Jurgens' play regressed last season, but Kendall hasn't been approaching a Pro Bowl level in Jurgens' place. Solid play and standout performances at the position are different. How far on that spectrum can Kendall push? The next eight games will offer hints.

DL Ty Robinson

Robinson is one of the players taking over as Jordan Davis' nose tackle. He'll see an uptick in playing time after getting 10 percent of the defensive snaps this season, with Davis, Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo atop the depth chart. His main role likely won't be nose tackle; he said he's become a "Swiss Army Knife" since arriving in Philadelphia. The Eagles invested a fourth-round pick in the 6-5, 288-pound defensive tackle. The franchise has had success developing Milton Williams and Moro Ojomo in this role in previous seasons. It would be ambitious to say Robinson is next, but if he can prove to be a high-end rotational player, it will help next year's depth chart.

LB Jihaad Campbell

If this were a ranked list, Campbell might be at the top. Injuries this season have slowed the 2025 first-round pick. He should return Sunday. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has encroached on his playing time, and Campbell needs to show he can be the difference-making off-ball linebacker expected of the No. 31 pick. Campbell's length, range and athleticism are hard to find at the position. His instincts and timing need to be better. He has made only one tackle for a loss in 410 snaps this season; Trotter has three in 260 snaps. (Trotter could also be on this list.) The Eagles need more big plays from Campbell.

"Just looking for improvement really in all areas," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. "A little bit more in the run defense, a little bit more in the pass coverage, but he's been playing good when he's in there. It's not like he's been bad or anything. Now, he's missed, I think, the last two games, and he'll be back this week. So, we'll see."

DB Drew Mukuba

Mukuba has been an entrenched starter this season, although he hasn't played like a top safety. Reed Blankenship's departure made the 2025 second-round pick the clear lead player on the depth chart, with the second spot in flux. For as much attention as has gone to who would start next to Mukuba this season, it was never a given that Mukuba would be a standout at the position.

"I think he's a good young player that's going to be a good player in this league for a long time," Fangio said before the bye.

The organization has confidence in Mukuba, a versatile ballhawk in college. He has one interception this season. His size was a question mark when the Eagles drafted him. Mukuba has missed 11 tackles this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He's also looked vulnerable in coverage in some games. The Eagles need more down-to-down consistency.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.