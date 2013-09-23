What's wrong with the San Francisco 49ers?

The Chronicle notes that the 49ers have given up more rushing yards in consecutive games than any Niners team since Dennis Erickson's 2-14 squad in 2004. The 49ers miss Williams. They have given up 10 touchdowns in 14 red-zone trips. Harbaugh's team prides itself on its toughness, but the 49ers have been steam-rolled on more than one occasion this season. We knew the secondary was going to be a problem. It's surprising that the front seven has had so many issues, and life is only going to get tougher now that Smith has left the team indefinitely.