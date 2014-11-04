Around the NFL

What's the next step in Adrian Peterson's NFL career?

Published: Nov 04, 2014 at 08:46 AM

Adrian Peterson resolved his legal issues on Tuesday. Will that clear the way for a return to the field for the Minnesota Vikings running back?

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday on NFL Network that it appears the Vikings have left the door open for Peterson to come back to the team. Rapoport asked multiple officials within the organization if Peterson is done as a Viking and no one ruled out a return for the former NFL MVP. Rapoport has been given the indication that every option is on the table.

The NFL Players Association also continues to monitor the situation. Rapoport has been told the union will fight on Peterson's behalf if the NFL attempts to keep the running back off the field for the duration of the 2014 season. Peterson missed eight games as his legal proceedings played out, though he's been on paid leave while stashed on the little-used Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List.

The Vikings are on their bye week and won't play their next game until Nov. 16 against the Chicago Bears. It's possible Peterson could be in uniform for that game. Then again, Rapoport reported Monday that a plea deal would not ensure an immediate return to action.

At this point, everyone involved is in a holding pattern until NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell makes his next move. The A.P. saga has turned into the waiting game.

