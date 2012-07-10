Analysis

What's the holdup for top picks getting signed? Offset language

Published: Jul 10, 2012 at 04:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The rookie salary structure agreed upon in the new collective bargaining agreement was supposed to make signing first-round draft picks easy. Contracts were supposed to be done before anyone even thought about training camp.

Yet with camps slated to begin in roughly two weeks, nine of the first 11 picks are still unsigned, including No. 1 Andrew Luck and No. 2 Robert Griffin III. For the reason why, one can point to the battleground called "offset language." And that takes us back to the contract of St. Louis Rams defensive end Robert Quinn, the 2011 first-round selection whose deal triggered the fight.

Quinn, chosen 14th overall, has no offset language. Neither does the No. 1 pick from that draft, Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton. This is what high draft picks want.

What is offset language and why does it matter? It's slightly complex.

Thanks to the new CBA, first-round contracts are four-year deals with a fifth-year option for the team. That option must be picked up by the March following the player's third year. Once that is exercised, a player's fifth year of the contract (as much as $10 million) is guaranteed for injury. Essentially, teams will make decisions on their first-rounders after Year 3, determining whether or not they want to be on the hook for the remaining money.

But in the fourth year comes the debate over offset language. If there is offset language, it allows the team to save money when releasing a player. Let's say a first-rounder is due $2 million in his fourth year. If he's released, and then agrees to a $2 million deal with a new team, the original team is completely off the hook. He receives $2 million from his new club, and the team that drafted him washes its hands of the situation. If there is no offset language, the discarded player receives the guaranteed money from his original team and the full salary from his new team. The original team can't merely allow the new team to pay the remaining guaranteed money as part of the new deal.

OK, that was a lot to digest. To put it simply ... Offset language is what teams covet. No offset language -- double-dipping -- benefits the players.

"That's what's probably holding everybody up, because the money's the money," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said in June in remarks that still ring true. "I think everybody wants to be consistent at the end of the day. That's what's holding everybody up. What's going to be the flavor of the day?"

What Jones meant was: What is the trend of this year's signings? Offset or no offset?

Rapoport: The life of RG3

What is life like for Robert 

Griffin III? Ian Rapoport spent an interesting day with the new face of the Redskins. More ...

With both St. Louis and Carolina following last year's model and agreeing to contracts without such stipulations in 2012 for defensive end Michael Brockers and linebacker Luke Kuechly, respectively, it's created a quandary for all the other top picks.

Still, no one has expressed alarm. No one is worried that deals won't be struck.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted recently the two sides were "close" on Luck's contract. But only Kuechly (No. 9) and Stephon Gilmore (the Buffalo Bills' No. 10 selection) have signed in the top 11.

Quinn's contract was negotiated by Tony Fleming and Sean Kiernan of Impact Sports, and that was the impetus to a standoff between highly regarded players (and their agents) and the teams who picked them. They fought for their guy, and the Rams put faith in the player by agreeing. St. Louis did it with Brockers, too. Newton, with the most leverage as the 2011 draft's top pick, had no offset language in a deal negotiated by agent Bus Cook. The Panthers followed through by doing as much for their 2012 first-rounder, Kuechly.

That affects the top 10 picks because Creative Artists Agency (which features high-powered agents Tom Condon and Ben Dogra) reps Kuechly -- as well as Griffin, Trent Richardson (No. 3), Matt Kalil (No. 4) and Mark Barron (No. 7). Perhaps the battleground is that Condon and Dogra want no offset language for all of their guys, considering one of their guys (Kuechly) already got it. It seems fairly obvious that Luck and agent Will Wilson desire a deal without offset language.

Play fantasy football on NFL.com

Your fantasy team plays in the NFL, so why don't you? Sign up to play the NFL's official free fantasy football game.

Last year, in the whirlwind post-lockout signing period, it didn't appear clear if this issue would stick. Quinn's contract was negotiated quickly without offset language, an example of his reps fighting every minor issue of the contract. Same with Newton. No one else had it (aside from a variety of players in various parts of the draft who have some portion of their deals not offset, according to Pro Football Talk).

From the standpoint of teams, they don't want to give in to a precedent set by two contracts last year. Yet agents who saw other players in similar positions last year receive no offset language want a repeat -- that includes Cook, the agent for No. 6 pick Morris Claiborne.

Now, both sides are at a standstill, and nine of the top 11 picks remain unsigned.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Why the 49ers SHOULD utilize a two-quarterback system; Jameis Winston's potential on the Saints

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers should move forward with a radical idea. Plus, Jameis Winston's potential as the Saints' new QB1, an emerging quarterback factory in college football and much more.
news

2021 NFL season preview: Fifty-six things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVI

With the 2021 NFL campaign about to kick off, Judy Battista identifies 56 things to watch en route to Super Bowl LVI. What can we expect from the first 17-game regular season? Which showdowns will be must-see TV?
news

Super Bowl LVI predictions: Chiefs vs. 49ers in L.A.?

Which teams will hit Los Angeles in February for Super Bowl LVI? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their picks, with eight different winners.
news

2011 NFL Draft class worthy of greater appreciation a decade after entering league

Jim Trotter examines the highly decorated 2011 NFL Draft class' place in history a decade after it entered the league and discusses the topic with some members of the group who are still adding to their legacy.
news

Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering the 2021 college football season

Which NFL draft prospects are best positioned to earn a coveted invite to college football's marquee all-star game with their play this fall? Chad Reuter unveils his ranking of the top 25 2022 Senior Bowl prospects to watch this season.
news

2021 NFL playoff predictions: Who will win hotly contested AFC North, NFC West?

Which eight NFL teams will be crowned division champions this season? Who'll nab the six wild-card slots? Our analysts provide their playoff picks for the 2021 campaign.
news

Next Gen Stats: New advanced metrics you NEED to know for the 2021 NFL season

The Next Gen Stats team explains new advanced metrics for the 2021 NFL season, including Quarterback Dropback Type, Big Play Score and Expected Fantasy Points.
news

2021 NFL season award predictions: Who'll win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?

Who is poised to nab NFL MVP? How about Defensive Player of the Year? And which rookies will take home the hardware? As we head into the 2021 season, NFL.com analysts predict every award winner.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2021 season

Around the NFL is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2021 regular season.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: Preseason success not enough for Cowboys underdogs

Dan Hanzus recaps the fourth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys," which suffered from a change to the NFL schedule. On the plus side, Liev Schreiber's still the G.O.A.T. and Dak Prescott has an enticing new business venture.
news

Debrief: 22 biggest moves from NFL cut-down day

Gregg Rosenthal highlights 22 of the biggest developments from a busy cut-down day in the NFL, including the Patriots' bold move at quarterback.
news

New England Patriots officially begin Mac Jones era, but what's next for Cam Newton?

The breaking news out of New England on Tuesday morning packed a punch, but how TRULY surprising was the Patriots' decision to cut Cam Newton? Jeffri Chadiha says Bill Belichick sent a clear message. How will Mac Jones -- and the 32-year-old Newton -- respond?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW