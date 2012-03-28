What's next for Saints after listening to Payton speak?

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton spent nearly 18 minutes Tuesday answering questions from the media about his one-year suspension for the teams' bounty program. NFL Network's Jason La Canfora and Michael Lombardi discuss where Payton and the team are supposed to go from here.
Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:
•We already know the Super Bowl-champion New York Giants and Dallas Cowboyswill kick off the 2012 NFL season. There's also a report that Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos are being considered for opening weekend's Sunday night game. If that's the case, here are the best possible matchups.
Harrison: Power Rankings
Since free agency began, the league has been reshaped by acquisitions. Elliot Harrison offers new Power Rankings. **More ...**
• Need an alternative take on the Saints' punishment? Tim Tebow taking over Manhattan? Everything else that's happening around the NFL? That's where "The Dave Dameshek Football Program" comes into play.
• Chad Reuter continues his series of breaking down draft team needs by division. Check back later today for evaluations of the NFC East and NFC North.
• NFL.com has picked the 64 best teams of the Super Bowl era and, through March, we're asking fans to vote on them. Now is your chance to settle the Final Four.
• Always dreamed of watching the NFL draft in person? Enter now to win a trip to the 2012 Draft, where you could announce a pick live at Radio City Music Hall.
• Sign up to receive NFL Magazine for exclusive content from some of the league's ultimate insiders.
• The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.
• Happy birthday to Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who turns 46 on Wednesday. Hopefully, Jerry Jones has something nice planned for him.