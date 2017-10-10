What's next for Packers' breakout RB Aaron Jones?

Lacy was the last pure running back the Packers had in their system and, when he was healthy and rolling, the pressure taken off Aaron Rodgers led to some pretty astronomical passing numbers (38 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2014 when Lacy had 1,139 yards and nine scores). It's too simplistic to say that A plus B equals C and Jones will lead to similar success for Rodgers, but if the Packers can break big runs off certain advantageous fronts that they were not able to before, we won't see Jones disappear anytime soon.