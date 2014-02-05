What offseason? NFL coaches busy preparing for 2014 campaign

The whole league will be looking at what the Seahawks did, and there will be plenty of copying going on this offseason. As with so many new systems in football, it's not just X's and O's -- it's also personnel. People who tried to imitate Air Coryell without a difference-making tight end like Kellen Winslow Sr. were out of luck. Similarly, teams trying to replicate Seattle's punishing defense without two legitimate "long" corners like Richard Sherman and Byron Maxwell -- along with a hybrid enforcer like Kam Chancellor -- won't have much success. And that might not even be the main factor in Seattle; all that talent in the secondary becomes exponentially more valuable when you can pressure the quarterback with just four pass rushers, which the Seahawks consistently did on Super Sunday. Typically, the key to catching up isn't merely improving the playbook; it's improving the players, as well.