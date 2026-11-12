What Kirk Cousins meant to his Raiders teammates, and how they'll move forward without him

HENDERSON, Nev. -- At the heart of the locker room inside the Las Vegas Raiders' practice facility is a hallway. It opens up to some of the areas most frequented by players -- their indoor field, weight room and cafeteria -- and it connects to the showers. Rarely, this season, could any Raiders player walk through it without being stopped for conversation.

The locker positioned beside its entryway belonged to Kirk Cousins, and the quarterback would chat with anybody. Sometimes the conversation was related to that week's gameplan; Cousins would pull out his tablet to talk strategy. But most of the time, it wasn't. Cousins wanted to discuss hygiene practices, compare movie rankings or plan extracurricular group activities. Everyone was involved.

"Stuff like that trickles down," wide receiver Tre Tucker said. "When you have a guy like that, it just permeates through the whole building, this whole floor. Guys respect that, and that's how everyone is now. When you see people in here talking and having fun, it's because of stuff like that."

On Wednesday, the locker room was quieter. That locker, once a hotbed of activity, was bare, stripped of all remnants of Cousins' Raiders tenure.

Las Vegas traded Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. It was a momentous decision, one that brings a significant change on the field with Fernando Mendoza set to make his first start Sunday. And it's one that comes with culture-altering consequences now that Cousins' personality is no longer part of the daily routine.

Cousins' impact on the Raiders was immense. His partnership with head coach Klint Kubiak made them one of the top passing offenses in the league; he is second in the NFL with 20 passing touchdowns and fifth in passing yards with 2,340. Together, coach and quarterback led the Raiders to a 4-5 record, already surpassing their win total from last season and putting them one game out from a playoff spot halfway through the year.

But what the Raiders will miss more than his play is his leadership. The 38-year-old instantly became a pillar of the franchise when he signed as a free agent in April. With a plethora of new faces arriving this offseason, both on the staff and the roster, Cousins was the uniting force that made it all work.

"I think he had a way of bringing people together," tight end Brock Bowers said. "Kind of making everyone feel like they had a spot."

That's why Tuesday's news caught so many by surprise. Mendoza said he had "no inkling" that a trade was coming; he found out from teammates in the locker room. Tucker was at home when he heard. Linebacker Nakobe Dean was one of the few teammates who got to say an in-person goodbye to Cousins, who popped into the weight room on his way out while Dean was getting a lift in.

"Kirk was unapologetically himself at all times," Dean said. "He's just good people who will talk to anybody. He definitely meant a lot to us. He was a leader."

The Raiders rallied behind Cousins. The way teammates cajoled his "wellness celebration" -- pantomiming soft-tissue therapy -- and the return of his shirtless "Kirko Chainz" persona, as well as his celebratory trips to In-N-Out Burger are well-documented. Other moments are not.

Tucker said a lasting memory of Cousins comes from the team's Halloween party. Some players kept their costumes minimalistic, but not Cousins. The quarterback was inspired by photos of Tyler Linderbaum wrestling in high school and decided to dress up as his center, donning a singlet and headgear. Tucker said Cousins was "getting into it" too, pretending to work moves against teammates as if they were having a match on the dance floor.

"It was hilarious," Tucker said. "He did something every day that you just wanted to laugh about. That's Kirk."

Cousins was also brought in to change expectations for a franchise that's fallen on hard times. Punter AJ Cole said Cousins was part of a deliberate attempt to bring in "winning players" this offseason, adding, "I don't think we had a culture of winning established here."

"The way he went about his business, every time he had an opportunity to talk in front of the team, every time he had the opportunity to speak about his preparation and what went into it, you could see that it's not just fluky that he was successful in this league for so long," Cole said. "He was very intentional and deliberate, and everything that he did had a reason behind it. Getting the young guys to see a glimpse behind that and what it takes to win. The margins are so small, and the difference is preparation."

One of those young guys is Mendoza, who thanked Cousins and his family for having "essentially taken me into their household" in his first press conference as the starter. The rookie said Cousins could have easily been "a little bit more dismissive," but he was a willing mentor.

"Whether it's film study, how to operate as a starting quarterback, all the different multifaceted approaches that have made him so successful throughout his career, he has shared with no restrictions or no constraints," Mendoza said.

Mendoza said he plans to continue using Cousins as a resource going forward, perhaps as soon as after his first NFL start on Sunday. He added that the biggest lesson he learned from Cousins is "doing everything possible you can to prepare yourself to best serve your teammates, to best serve the organization."

Cole believes the example Cousins provided for Mendoza and others will breed success long-term.

"I really do believe that we're changing the culture here," Cole said. "I think when this thing gets to where it's headed and when we become the team that we're going to become, I think Kirk deserves a lot of credit for helping change that by showing some of the young guys around here how he works and how to be a professional, but also how to have fun within that."

Cole recognized that Cousins' departure disrupts that culture. General manager John Spytek was adamant that the trade "in no way signifies that we are punting on this season or looking forward to 2027." The Raiders believe they can continue to contend for the postseason behind Mendoza. But that won't be possible without filling the leadership void Cousins' departure created.

Tucker said the Raiders will replace it with a holistic approach, saying he has already seen himself, Bowers, Linderbaum, left tackle Kolton Miller, tight end Michael Mayer and running back Ashton Jeanty take on bigger roles in Cousins' absence. But the onus to close the gap naturally shifts to Mendoza. Kubiak said Mendoza will lead by "doing his job … you have to lead through production first." Cole said the biggest thing for Mendoza is not to imitate his mentor.

"Kirk's not doing an impression of anybody else, he's just being himself," Cole said. "Fernando and Kirk, they have their similarities, but they also have their differences. So I think for him, it's just to be yourself and be a leader with the traits that God gave you and the personality you have."

It will be an adjustment for Mendoza, especially without Cousins' support. Kubiak said he anticipates the switch "being a transition." But the coach and the organization have faith in him, and their comfort trading Cousins has his teammates believing too.

"I really, truly believe they wouldn't have made this decision if they didn't feel like he was ready," Cole said. "Since he got drafted here, so many decisions have been made about his development and doing everything we can to give him the highest chance of being successful. There's no way in my mind that they would jeopardize that."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.