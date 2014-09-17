What is the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List?

The Minnesota Vikings placed Adrian Peterson on the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List early Wednesday morning.
The move will require Peterson to remain away from all team activities while he takes care of his legal proceedings.
Like many people in and outside the football community, you might be asking yourself, "What in the world is the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List?"
Thanks to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport was were able to get the full explanation directly from the NFL Player Personnel Policy Manual:
"The Exempt List is a special player status available to clubs only in unusual circumstances. The List includes those players who have been declared by the Commissioner to be temporarily exempt from counting within the Active List limit. Only the Commissioner has the authority to place a player on the Exempt List; clubs have no such authority, and no exemption, regardless of circumstances, is automatic. The Commissioner also has the authority to determine in advance whether a player's time on the Exempt List will be finite or will continue until the Commissioner deems the exemption should be lifted and the player returned to the Active List."
Essentially, Peterson can remain on the list for an undetermined period of time -- while he gets paid -- and doesn't take up one of the Vikings' roster spots.
