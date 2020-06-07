What is NFL Game Pass International?

Discover NFL Game Pass
NFL Game Pass is the ultimate way to watch the NFL around the world. Best of all, you can access all features for free until July 31st, so why not try it out today? NFL Game Pass provides fans access to multiple replay options, NFL Network 24/7*, and an unprecedented amount of original content to watch on-demand when and where you want.
With an NFL Game Pass Free subscription, fans will be able to relive the action like never before. With multiple replay options, this allow fans to choose to catch up on every single snap of a game in only 40 minutes (Game in 40'), watch the key play only in less than 5 minutes (Game Highlights), relive every second of the game (Full Game Replay), or experience the game like an NFL Coaching Staff with Coaches Film.
Fans won't ever miss news, trade, or latest rumors thanks to a 24/7 live access to NFL Network**. Keep up with your team all offseason and get yourself ready for the 2021 season.
NFL Game Pass provides fans with an unprecedented amount of original content, including shows such as Hard Knocks, A Football Life, and hundreds of hours of shows and documentaries that bring you behind the scenes.
We know that choice and control are critical to all NFL Fans, which is why NFL Game Pass is available on more devices than ever before. In addition to mobile apps, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, fans can also enjoy football on Samsung and LG Smart TVs*.
Key Feature Recap (Exclusive to NFL Game Pass)
- Free until July 31st
- Multiple replay options including Game in 40'
- NFL Network live 24/7**
- Thousands of hours of original content
- Available on mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, Samsung Smart TV, and LG Smart TV
* Excluding USA, Canada, and China
** NFL Network not available on NFL Game Pass Free in Mexico
*** The app is compatible with Samsung TVs built from 2016 and LG (not available on LG webOS5.0 currently) TVs built from 2016