What if NFL players starred in their own video games?

Antonio Gates is one of the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL, but you might not have predicted that when he entered the league in 2003. After being told that he wouldn't be allowed to play both college football and basketball, Gates chose basketball and became a star player for Kent State Golden Flashes; they even retired his jersey number. But whereas NBA scouts felt Gates was a 'tweener, NFL teams lined up to recruit the 6'4 athlete. Gates worked out with the Chargers first, then immediately signed with them. By the end of his rookie year, Gates was starting and already excelling. In the 15 years since then, the now 37-year-old Gates has played alongside other Hall-of-Famers like Drew Brees, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Philip Rivers, but he's never played for a team besides the Chargers.