What I wanted most in free agency -- and why I stayed a Raven

In addition to getting my due with this contract, it was important, as I said earlier, to feel like someone is really committed to me. I moved around a lot growing up -- my family even lived out of a hotel at one point -- and I wanted to be able to sit my own family down and tell them that this is where we're going to be, that we finally have some security. My wife and I just both wanted to be settled. It seemed like every time we found something we liked in one city -- a CrossFit facility that my wife fell in love with in Jacksonville; the wide variety of food in Houston -- it was time to move. It is definitely nice to have some security for once, and to know that we'll be sticking with the Ravens for the long run.