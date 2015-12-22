What Comes Next: Chargers vs. Raiders

With the Raiders trailing 20-14 with only seconds left in the game, Oakland quarterback Ken Stabler fumbled the ball at the Chargers' 24-yard line. As the football rolled forward, Raiders running back Pete Banaszak tried in vain to recover the fumble, but instead pitched the ball even closer towards the Chargers' end zone. Raiders tight end Dave Casper bobbled the ball into the end zone where he finally fell on it for what would end up being the game-winning touchdown.