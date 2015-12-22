What Comes Next: Chargers vs. Raiders

9/10/1978:One thing we've learned about the NFL over the course of the years is that there is no shortage of controversial plays. Even with the advent of instant replay, controversy still manages to find its way onto the football field.
And perhaps no single play in NFL history has become more synonymous with the word "controversy" than the infamous "Holy Roller" debacle in a game between the Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers back in Week 2 of the 1978 season.
With the Raiders trailing 20-14 with only seconds left in the game, Oakland quarterback Ken Stabler fumbled the ball at the Chargers' 24-yard line. As the football rolled forward, Raiders running back Pete Banaszak tried in vain to recover the fumble, but instead pitched the ball even closer towards the Chargers' end zone. Raiders tight end Dave Casper bobbled the ball into the end zone where he finally fell on it for what would end up being the game-winning touchdown.
Despite many thinking that Stabler's fumble and the ensuing batted balls by Banaszak and Casper were intentional acts, the call on the field stood as a touchdown. It's something you have to see to believe.
