Weston Richburg first player ejected on two-foul rule

It took roughly three quarters for all hell to break loose in MetLife Stadium but the ejection underlines the bedlam that has ensured in Norman vs. Beckham II. Beckham has been lighting up the Giants sideline, jumping and screaming while several members of the team's coaching staff -- and Eli Manning -- tried to calm him down. Beckham swung his helmet at the kicking net, which then came back and hit Beckham in the head.