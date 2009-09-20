Westbrook: Sprained ankle 'a little sore' after Eagles' loss to Saints

Eagles coach Andy Reid also confirmed injuries to cornerback Asante Samuel (stinger), defensive back Dimitri Patterson (hand fracture) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (groin strain) in his postgame press conference. Reid said Patterson would have surgery on Monday or Tuesday, but the coach didn't provide an update on Samuel, who left in the first half with a quad injury and then again in the fourth quarter when he sustained the stinger while trying to make a tackle.