Westbrook: Sprained ankle 'a little sore' after Eagles' loss to Saints

Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook has a sprained right ankle, and he hopes he'll be able to play next week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Westbrook had his ankle taped during the third quarter of the Eagles' 48-22 home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He finished with 52 yards on 13 carries.
"It's a little sore," Westbrook said of the ankle. "I think I probably tweaked it a little bit, probably in the third quarter at some point. Right now it's a little tender and sore."
Westbrook told reporters he wasn't able to cut effectively after sustaining the injury. He had surgery to remove scar tissue and bone fragments from his right ankle in June.
Eagles coach Andy Reid also confirmed injuries to cornerback Asante Samuel (stinger), defensive back Dimitri Patterson (hand fracture) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (groin strain) in his postgame press conference. Reid said Patterson would have surgery on Monday or Tuesday, but the coach didn't provide an update on Samuel, who left in the first half with a quad injury and then again in the fourth quarter when he sustained the stinger while trying to make a tackle.
Reid indicated that Jackson's injury isn't serious.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.