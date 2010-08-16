Westbrook signs one-year deal with 49ers

"When I talked to Brian Westbrook, I just wanted him to know how much I respected him as a player. The fact that he's still there at this point, I'm just thankful that he was an option," Singletary. "The more we talked and the possibility of that being able to work out, it was great. But the thing I wanted him to know about our team and about Frank: 'Frank Gore is the guy. Frank Gore is our running back. I don't want to lie to you and have you think something different and when you get here it's like wait a minute, I could have gone somewhere else."'