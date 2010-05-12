Westbrook shows Broncos that he's healthy; Redskins see fit for RB

Free-agent running back Brian Westbrook met with the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, then flew to Denver and wrapped up a visit with the Broncos on Thursday, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
Denver Post beat writer Lindsay Jones tweeted that Broncos coach Josh McDaniels said Westbrook is "in no hurry" to choose a team.
"He's healthy now, and that's a really important part for him and everyone else concerned," McDaniels said. "So we'll see where it goes."
The Broncos' backfield consists of second-year pro Knowshon Moreno, who rushed for 947 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, and Correll Buckhalter, who backed up Westbrook when they were Philadelphia Eagles teammates. Former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins also is on the Broncos' roster.
Westbrook, a native of the Washington D.C. area, suffered two concussions that cut his 2009 season short and, ultimately, led to his release from Philadelphia. He passed a physical with the St. Louis Rams during a meeting with officials there last month, then went to D.C. on Wednesday to see the Redskins, who have Westbrook's younger brother, Byron, on their roster.
Redskins general manager Bruce Allen called it "a good meeting" Wednesday and said he will "probably have some meetings down the road" with the 30-year-old running back.
Allen told the team's official Web site that he talked to new Redskins quarterback Donovan McNabb about Westbrook, who played with him in Philadelphia. Allen also said he believes Westbrook would fit in the Redskins' locker room.
"Brian does have good character, and we think he would fit in with a lot of the great character guys we have on the team," Allen said. "I talked (to the high school students at a Wednesday event) about London Fletcher and Donovan McNabb and the type of leadership we have on our team. Those are the type of players we want to add to our roster."
The Redskins already have plenty of experienced star power at running back. In addition to 28-year-old incumbent Clinton Portis, they've added 30-year-old Larry Johnson and 29-year-old Willie Parker this offseason.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.