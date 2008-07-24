Westbrook, Sheppard report to camp despite contract disputes

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Running back Brian Westbrook and cornerback Lito Sheppard reported to Philadelphia Eagles training camp Thursday amid speculation that one or both might hold out due to a contract dispute.
Unhappy Eagles
Despite wanting new contracts from the Eagles, both Brian Westbrook and Lito Sheppard reported for training camp Thursday:
Height: 5-10
Weight: 203
College: Villanova
Experience: 6
Height: 5-10
Weight: 194
College: Florida
Experience: 6
Westbrook has said he wants a new contract and recently fired agent Fletcher Smith and replaced him with Todd France.
"I just wanted to give my agent an opportunity to talk with team president Joe Banner and see if we can get something done," Westbrook said.
But Westbrook didn't commit to attending all of training camp at Lehigh University.
"I'm here now," he said. "Hopefully for good, but it remains to be seen. I can't see the future. But hopefully things go well, and we get a deal done."
Westbrook's arrival was a bit of a surprise because he held out of camp for a week in 2005 and eventually received a five-year, $25 million extension that November. Now, he wants that deal redone.
"At the time I wasn't the top running back," Westbrook said. "I've improved since then, and now the quality of play is different, and that's why I'm seeking an adjustment in the contract."
Last year the 29-year-old Westbrook was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his six-year career. He set a franchise record with a league-leading 2,104 yards from scrimmage.
Westbrook is scheduled to make $4.5 million this season, a $3 million base plus a $1.5 million roster bonus. He is due $3.5 million next season and $4.5 million in 2010, when he will be 31.
Westbrook is confident he can flourish over 30.
"You've got to look at the stats. There are guys that have done it," Westbrook said. "Can you continue to do it? That's the question. And hopefully I can."
Sheppard was expected at camp.
After losing his starting spot at left cornerback this offseason to free-agent Asante Samuel, Sheppard attended the Eagles' mandatory post-draft minicamp but skipped the voluntary workouts that followed.
Still, Sheppard, who did not address the media Thursday, had communicated with coach Andy Reid before the first minicamp and described himself as "probably the least controversial person in this world."
A two-time Pro Bowler, Sheppard's leverage is hurt by his history of injuries. He has missed a combined 15 games, including playoffs, over the last three seasons because of injuries.
When healthy, Sheppard is a prolific playmaker. He has returned three of his 17 career interceptions for touchdowns and is the only player in league history with two such returns of more than 100 yards.
Right guard Shawn Andrews was the only player who didn't report to camp. A team spokesman said Andrews is absent for personal reasons but also explained that Reid did not excuse it, which means Andrews likely will be fined.
