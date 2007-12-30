Westbrook sets a pair of Eagles records

Published: Dec 30, 2007 at 06:05 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Pro Bowl running back Brian Westbrook set Philadelphia Eagles team records for catches in a season and total yards from scrimmage in the first half of Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Westbrook's third reception of the game gave him 89 this season. Irving Fryar had 88 catches in 1996. Westbrook set the record with a 30-yard catch from Donovan McNabb early in the second quarter.

The crowd gave him a standing ovation when the record was announced.

Westbrook gained 10 yards on his first carry of the game to set the franchise record for yards from scrimmage. Wilbert Montgomery had 2,006 total yards in 1979. Westbrook entered the game needing 2 yards to set the record.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patrick Mahomes says Raiders meeting on Chiefs logo pregame provided 'a little more motivation'

The last thing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the Chiefs needed entering a showdown with a division rivalry is more bullentin board material. The Raiders made the mistake of providing them with just that. 
news

Urban Meyer takes aim at internal leaks after Jaguars fall to Titans: 'That's nonsense, that's garbage'

Jacksonville was shut out at Tennessee, 20-0 -- its third 20-point defeat in four weeks and fifth straight loss overall. Much of the conversation afterward, however, was centered on reports of turbulence between Urban Meyer and the Jaguars.
news

Broncos take delay of game penalty to begin game vs. Lions in honor of Demaryius Thomas

Ahead of Sunday's kickoff against the Lions, the Denver Broncos paid tribute to a franchise great gone far too soon.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW