Westbrook sets a pair of Eagles records

Westbrook's third reception of the game gave him 89 this season. Irving Fryar had 88 catches in 1996. Westbrook set the record with a 30-yard catch from Donovan McNabb early in the second quarter.
The crowd gave him a standing ovation when the record was announced.
Westbrook gained 10 yards on his first carry of the game to set the franchise record for yards from scrimmage. Wilbert Montgomery had 2,006 total yards in 1979. Westbrook entered the game needing 2 yards to set the record.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press