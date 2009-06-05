Westbrook has ankle surgery to remove bone fragments, scar tissue

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles running back Brian Westbrook had surgery on his right ankle on Friday and is expected to be ready for the regular season.
The procedure was done in Baltimore by specialist Dr. Mark Myerson. He removed scar tissue and bone fragments from the ankle, which Westbrook initially hurt last season in Week 3 against Pittsburgh. In a statement released by the team, Myerson said Westbrook likely will wear a boot for the next month and then begin rehab.
He said he did not expect Westbrook to be ready for preseason play.
2008 Statistics
Carries: 233
Yards: 936
TDs: 9
"Brian is doing well, he texted us and said he's doing well," trainer Rick Burkholder said. "We feel pretty comfortable that he'll be back by the beginning of the season. Whether he'll be back for training camp or not, it's too early to tell."
Veterans are scheduled to report to camp July 29.
This is the second offseason surgery for Westbrook, who also had his left knee cleaned out shortly after the Eagles lost to Arizona in the NFC Championship Game.
He experienced pain in the ankle while rehabbing the knee.
"Most of this came from trauma from the ankle sprain," Burkholder said. "I'm not worried in the least about these injuries. He's going to be in really good shape come the season."
Meanwhile, rookie running back LeSean McCoy, a second-round pick, sprained a thumb in practice Friday. He could return to practice when the team resumes its organized team activities next week.
Because of the Westbrook's optimistic prognosis, the Eagles aren't in a hurry to add a veteran running back.
"I wanted to see what the outcome of the surgery was," coach Andy Reid said. "It seems like it's all positive now. Do I feel urgency? No."
