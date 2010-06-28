Westbrook acquitted of DUI charges after Feb. 19 arrest

Published: Jun 28, 2010 at 08:21 AM

Redskins cornerback Byron Westbrook was acquitted of charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, The Washington Postreported Monday.

The ruling came Friday in Charles County (Md.) District Court. Westbrook had pleaded not guilty, according to his attorney, Jim Farmer.

"Several things all added up to there just wasn't enough evidence to stop this guy because he wasn't violating any laws," Farmer told the Post.

Westbrook, 25, was stopped Feb. 19 in Waldorf, Md., after a deputy saw the player's Mercedes cross the center line several times. The deputy smelled alcohol on Westbrook and administered field sobriety tests, which the player failed. Westbrook was arrested and charged with DUI, driving while impaired, negligent driving and failure to drive right of center.

Westbrook, who signed with the Redskins in May 2007 as an undrafted free agent, played in 15 games last season. He spent his first two seasons on the Redskins' practice squad.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

