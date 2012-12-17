West Virginia's Stedman Bailey to apply for entry in 2013 draft

Published: Dec 17, 2012 at 12:11 PM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia's record-breaking receiver Stedman Bailey has declared his intentions to forgo his final season to apply for entry into the NFL draft.

The announcement came during a press conference with head coach Dana Holgorsen on Monday ahead of the Mountaineers' date with Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The game at Yankee Stadium in New York City also will be the last for quarterback Geno Smith and receiver Tavon Austin.

Bailey will end his college career owning the majority of West Virginia's receiving records after three full seasons. The junior finished the 2012 regular season with 106 receptions, 1,501 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, and was a second-team All-American.

