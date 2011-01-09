West Virginia's Sands to pursue his dream, apply for draft

West Virginia safety Robert Sands plans to skip his senior season and apply for entry into the NFL draft.
Sands announced his intentions Sunday, saying he wants to pursue his dream.
"I believe I have proven myself as a playmaker at the college level, and now it's time for me to turn my attention to the professional level and prove myself once again," Sands said.
The first-team All-Big East Conference selection had 53 tackles in 2010, including 1.5 sacks. He also had a forced fumble and made an interception.
Sands was part of a defense that ranked in the top five in several statistical categories last season.
