West Virginia's Sands to pursue his dream, apply for draft

Published: Jan 09, 2011 at 07:31 AM

West Virginia safety Robert Sands plans to skip his senior season and apply for entry into the NFL draft.

Sands announced his intentions Sunday, saying he wants to pursue his dream.

"I believe I have proven myself as a playmaker at the college level, and now it's time for me to turn my attention to the professional level and prove myself once again," Sands said.

The first-team All-Big East Conference selection had 53 tackles in 2010, including 1.5 sacks. He also had a forced fumble and made an interception.

Sands was part of a defense that ranked in the top five in several statistical categories last season.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vic Fangio believes Broncos have two quarterbacks 'we can go win with'

The Teddy Bridgewater-Drew Lock QB competition carries on in Denver and head coach Vic Fangio has offered no timetable for when he will make a decision. 
news

Does Lamar Jackson think defenses will figure him out in 2021? 'I strongly doubt it'

When asked if this will be the season in which defenses figure out how to stop him, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson "strongly" offered his doubts. 
news

Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 senior finalists

Former Raiders wide receiver ﻿Cliff Branch﻿ and 15-year NFL head coach Dick Vermeil were selected as the senior finalist and coach finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the Hall announced Tuesday.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Michael F. Florio returns! (aka The Band is Back Together!)

Michael F. Florio returns to the show, joining Marcas Grant for a brand new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to discuss Travis Etienne's season-ending injury, the Bears' QB situation and more preseason news.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW