Wes Welker vs. Victor Cruz: Which slot receiver is tops in NFL?

Cruz has been equally important to the Giants, as he is a tough matchup for defenders in all situations, particularly in the red zone. Cruz's superior quickness and route-running skills overwhelm opponents forced to defend the end zone in tight man coverage. He uses an assortment of stems and stutter moves to threaten the defender's leverage before planting hard with his outside foot to win on a slant or seam route. Cruz repeatedly wears out defenders with this simple move, which is highlighted in the video clip to the right, and he remains an unstoppable force in the red zone. Of Cruz's 19 career touchdowns, 11 -- including six in 2012 -- have been red-zone scores. Considering his effectiveness as a third-down specialist, it's hard to find a more productive clutch player.