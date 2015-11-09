 Skip to main content
Wes Welker signs one-year deal with St. Louis Rams

Published: Nov 09, 2015 at 10:00 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Wes Welker is back.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the former Patriots and Broncos wideout signed a deal with the St. Louis Rams, per a source informed of the team's plans. Coach Jeff Fisher later confirmed the addition during a meeting with reporters.

Welker's one-year deal allows him to earn, along with his base salary, up to $700K in incentives, based on playing time and catches, Rapoport added, per a source involved with the negotiations.

Welker worked out Monday for the Rams amid word that receiver Stedman Bailey will serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Welker hasn't appeared in a game since catching two passes last season for 42 yards against the Raiders in Week 17. A string of concussions sunk Welker's career with the Broncos, but the Rams haven't forgotten how productive the 34-year-old pass-catcher was during six outstanding campaigns with the Patriots.

"We've done physicals, we've done everything," Fisher said Monday of Welker, adding: "I think he'll eventually move some chains for us."

The Rams need all the help they can get through the air. Outside of Tavon Austin, St. Louis doesn't have a single player with more than 20 catches. If Welker can still play, he could see plenty of snaps for a team in need of a spark.

