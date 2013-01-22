Wes Welker's wife sorry for ripping Ray Lewis

Tom Brady and the Patriots haven't won a Super Bowl in eight years. Has another playoff loss diminished their place in history? More ...
Another New England Patriots' postseason loss brought on another rant from the spouse of a Patriots player.
Last season, Tom Brady's wife Giselle Bundchen ripped Wes Welker for a costly drop in Super Bowl XLVI. Last Sunday, Welker's wife, Anna Burns Welker, took to Facebook to rip Ray Lewis after the Patriots' 28-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
"Proud of my husband and the Pats," Burns Welker wrote. "By the way, if anyone is bored, please go to Ray Lewis' Wikipedia page. 6 kids, 4 wives. Acquitted for murder. Paid a family off. Yay. What a hall of fame player! A true role model!"
"I'm deeply sorry for my recent post on Facebook. I let the competitiveness of the game and the comments people were making about a team I dearly love get the best of me. My actions were emotional and irrational and I sincerely apologize to Ray Lewis and anyone affected by my comment after yesterday's game.
"It is such an accomplishment for any team to make it to the NFL playoffs, and the momentary frustration I felt should not overshadow the accomplishments of both of these amazing teams."