Wes Welker reportedly contemplating retirement

Fox Sports 1's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that a history of head injuries and a steep decline in production has the 33-year-old wide receiver contemplating retirement after 11 seasons, according to sources.
Garafolo reported that Welker has yet to make a final decision, but has told concerned friends and family members he is giving serious thought to ending his career.
Welker is slated to become a free agent next month. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday's edition of NFL Total Access that Welker is not expected to be back with Denver. Welker's role in the Broncos' offense was greatly marginalized after the arrival of Emmanuel Sanders this season. Welker also missed two games after violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
In truth, Welker's decision might become easier once he hits the open market. The wideout seemed a step slow this season and seemed to lose his yards-after-catch ability. The combination of age, health and declining skill set doesn't set the stage for a rich market for his services.
If this is the end, Welker will be remembered as one of the best undrafted free-agent players in NFL history. When the time comes, Welker deserves a place in the Patriots' Ring Of Honor, even if a Super Bowl win with Tom Brady proved elusive.
