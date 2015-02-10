Around the NFL

Wes Welker reportedly contemplating retirement

Published: Feb 10, 2015 at 11:28 AM

Have we seen the last of Wes Welker?

Fox Sports 1's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that a history of head injuries and a steep decline in production has the 33-year-old wide receiver contemplating retirement after 11 seasons, according to sources.

Garafolo reported that Welker has yet to make a final decision, but has told concerned friends and family members he is giving serious thought to ending his career.

Welker is slated to become a free agent next month. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday's edition of NFL Total Access that Welker is not expected to be back with Denver. Welker's role in the Broncos' offense was greatly marginalized after the arrival of Emmanuel Sanders this season. Welker also missed two games after violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Welker suffered a concussion during the preseason, his third documented concussion in just two seasons in Denver. Welker finished the 2014 season with 49 receptions for 464 yards and two touchdowns, his lowest production since his pre-Patriots hey day with the Dolphins.

In truth, Welker's decision might become easier once he hits the open market. The wideout seemed a step slow this season and seemed to lose his yards-after-catch ability. The combination of age, health and declining skill set doesn't set the stage for a rich market for his services.

If this is the end, Welker will be remembered as one of the best undrafted free-agent players in NFL history. When the time comes, Welker deserves a place in the Patriots' Ring Of Honor, even if a Super Bowl win with Tom Brady proved elusive.

