Wes Welker/Patriots split years in the making; free agency notes

4) Ravens getting younger -- with a purpose. We'll have to wait and see if veteran safety Ed Reed returns to the Baltimore Ravens, but anyone looking for an answer as to just what is happening in Baltimore can go back to the team's season-ending news conference. Owner Steve Bisciotti and general manager Ozzie Newsome hammered home the notion that, unlike what happened in 2001 after they won Super Bowl XXXV, they wouldn't overextend themselves to keep last season's title-winning team together. They said the focus was on building a roster that could win for the next five years, not just defend the championship. They've been true to their word. If you were to project a starting lineup for the Ravens today, the only players included who are out of their 20s would be fullback Vonta Leach (31 years old) and linebacker Terrell Suggs (30). After the frenzy of departures, I asked one Ravens official what's next. "The draft," he texted back. I was later assured that Baltimore isn't done. Some lower-profile free-agent additions are possible. Reed might come back, too. But this much is clear: Newsome and Co. have put a premium on financial flexibility and youth early in 2013.