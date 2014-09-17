Wes Welker, Orlando Scandrick have suspensions lifted

The NFL and NFLPA announced Wednesday a new agreement to the league's PED policy. An agreement on the substance abuse policy is expected to be announced soon, but we already know that three players have officially had their 2014 suspensions lifted.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick, and St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey are now eligible to return to their teams immediately. All three players failed tests for amphetamines this offseason, and those failed tests now count under the substance abuse policy, where it would take multiple offenses to be suspended.
Cleveland Browns wideout Josh Gordon is among the players that are expected to have their suspensions adjusted when the new substance abuse policy is announced. For now, let's look at the impact for the three players now off suspension.
Wes Welker, Denver Broncos:Peyton Manning's slot receiver will be eligible to play this week in Seattle. The Broncos confirmed Friday that Welker has passed all tests after suffering a concussion during the preseason. Welker will return to the slot, with Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas kicking back outside and Andre Caldwell returning to the No. 4 receiver role. Manning's offense has mostly picked up where it left off last season, with Julius Thomas looking especially explosive. Welker's presence gives the Broncos a better chance of pulling off an upset in Seattle.
Orlando Scandrick, Dallas Cowboys: Scandrick is expected to be eligible to return for Dallas' game in St. Louis this Sunday. That gives a needed boost to a defense that has overachieved early this season, but still has shaky play in the secondary. He was Dallas' most effective cornerback last season. Scandrick is at his best when covering opposing players in the slot, which means he could match up on Sunday with ...
Stedman Bailey, St. Louis Rams: Bailey's return is great news for a Rams receiving group that just lost Tavon Austin to an MCL sprain. Bailey showed signs late last season and in the preseason of becoming a steady player for the Rams offense. Austin Davis played surprisingly well for the Rams last week in their upset win over Tampa.
