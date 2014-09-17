Around the NFL

Wes Welker, Orlando Scandrick have suspensions lifted

Published: Sep 17, 2014 at 04:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The NFL and NFLPA announced Wednesday a new agreement to the league's PED policy. An agreement on the substance abuse policy is expected to be announced soon, but we already know that three players have officially had their 2014 suspensions lifted. 

Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick, and St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey are now eligible to return to their teams immediately. All three players failed tests for amphetamines this offseason, and those failed tests now count under the substance abuse policy, where it would take multiple offenses to be suspended.  

Cleveland Browns wideout Josh Gordon is among the players that are expected to have their suspensions adjusted when the new substance abuse policy is announced. For now, let's look at the impact for the three players now off suspension. 

Wes Welker, Denver Broncos:Peyton Manning's slot receiver will be eligible to play this week in Seattle. The Broncos confirmed Friday that Welker has passed all tests after suffering a concussion during the preseason. Welker will return to the slot, with Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas kicking back outside and Andre Caldwell returning to the No. 4 receiver role. Manning's offense has mostly picked up where it left off last season, with Julius Thomas looking especially explosive. Welker's presence gives the Broncos a better chance of pulling off an upset in Seattle.

Orlando Scandrick, Dallas Cowboys: Scandrick is expected to be eligible to return for Dallas' game in St. Louis this Sunday. That gives a needed boost to a defense that has overachieved early this season, but still has shaky play in the secondary. He was Dallas' most effective cornerback last season. Scandrick is at his best when covering opposing players in the slot, which means he could match up on Sunday with ...

Stedman Bailey, St. Louis Rams: Bailey's return is great news for a Rams receiving group that just lost Tavon Austin to an MCL sprain. Bailey showed signs late last season and in the preseason of becoming a steady player for the Rams offense. Austin Davis played surprisingly well for the Rams last week in their upset win over Tampa.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps the Steelers-Ravens game and previews the other 15 games in Week 2.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured contract for record pay day

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has agreed to terms on a restructured contract that will pay him $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Benched Rams RB Cam Akers subject of trade talks

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers once again is the subject of trade talks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Will Akers be moved this time?
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos' Sean Payton aims to fix 'slow' communication issues on offense: 'If we need to wristband it, we will'

Following Denver's collapse against the Commanders in Week 2, Sean Payton referred to some "slow" communication issues on the Broncos' offense and referred to having QB Russell Wilson wear a wristband for a smoother operation.
news

Brian Daboll on Giants' dramatic comeback win over Cardinals: 'It's about the will of the player' 

The Giants' offense scored four second-half touchdowns, the defense shut Arizona out in the fourth quarter, and ﻿Graham Gano﻿ connected on a 34-yard FG with 19 seconds remaining for a miraculous 31-28 comeback win.
news

Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett dedicates pick-six in win over Bears to late daughter

Shaquil Barrett﻿ sealed Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bears with a 4-yard pick-six on a screen pass. The phenomenal read from Barrett iced the victory, but the LB's mind, in that moment, was elsewhere.
news

'Stud' rookie Puka Nacua sets record with 15-catch performance in Rams' loss to 49ers

Rams receiver Puka Nacua has sprinted out of the gate, catching a league-high 25 passes for 266 yards in the first two weeks of the season. In Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers, the rookie went for 15 catches on 20 targets for 147 yards.
news

Cowboys show they're 'best defense in the world' in blowout of Jets

The Cowboys squelched any ray of sunlight the Jets thought they'd get in a "new" Zach Wilson this season in Sunday's 30-10 victory. Afterward, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence declared Dallas the "best defense in the world."
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Patriots fans are some of 'worst fans' in NFL

Following Sunday night's 24-17 victory over the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill reveled in the road win by taunting the home fans by waving goodbye. Then, he called them "some of the worst fans in the NFL."
news

QB Zach Wilson after three-INT showing in Jets' loss: 'I need to be better'

Zach Wilson took over the starting reins for Gang Green on Sunday and threw three interceptions while getting sacked thrice in a 30-10 defeat to the host Dallas Cowboys. Still, Wilson and his head coach found positives in his performance, which was hardly the only factor in the Jets' lopsided loss.
news

Brandon Staley: 'Convenient storyline' to say Chargers' 0-2 start linked to playoff loss to Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers lost another heartbreaker, this time falling in OT to the Titans. Brandon Staley bristled at the notion his team's loss to the Jaguars in the playoffs has anything to do with this year's 0-2 start.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaks calf in Week 2 loss to Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ aggravated a calf injury he suffered in training camp during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 